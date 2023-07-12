The Collective Transport System (STC) has announced that it has taken immediate measures to address the leaks that occurred as a result of the heavy rains recorded tonight in the city.

The stations affected by this incident are located in the line 3 of the Metro, specifically, the stations Ethiopia and Apricotwhich are connection points with the Lines 8 and 9. This was where even a water filtration guy waterfall near the turnstile area while users enter the network.

Faced with this situation, the STC has deployed its personnel specialized in works and maintenance of lines to carry out the necessary corrective actions. Thanks to your prompt response, the effects of the leaks have been mitigated and it is expected that they will be fully resolved in the shortest possible time.

It is important to note that despite these leaks, the operation of the train service has not been affected. The STC has ensured that continuous and uninterrupted operation is maintained on the aforementioned lines, thus guaranteeing the mobility of users.

Heavy rains are a recurring challenge for the city’s transportation system, especially in the rainy season. The STC continues to work on the implementation of measures to prevent and address these situations, with the aim of providing an efficient and safe service to the millions of users who use the metro daily.

