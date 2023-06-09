To those who ask him what gift he would like to receive for his birthday, the Atalanta president replies without a doubt: “May Gasperini help me win the Europa League…”. Today Antonio Percassi blows out seventy candles. His life was dedicated to the Nerazzurri colours. In the Goddess he played as a youth. Instead, as an entrepreneur he led it for a short time in the 1990s, before returning to the helm of the company in 2010 and writing pages of history: third places in the league, the two finals of the Italian Cup and the six qualifications in Europe in the last seven years.

“Now I want to give the Nerazzurri fans a great team – admits Percassi, from Bergamo in Val Seriana – We have many ideas. And it is about putting them into practice. We have to build a strong team that is able to meet its financial commitments.” Another gift actually arrived a few days ago. That is the confirmation of Gian Piero Gasperini on the bench of the Goddess for the eighth consecutive season. “The fans stopped me on the street to get updates and now they all hug me happily, happy with the news of our coach’s stay in Bergamo”. One eye on the present, the other on the future: “We’ve done many things over the years. And when the works at the Gewiss Stadium are finished next summer, we will all celebrate a spectacular new facility together”.