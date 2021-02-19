There is no doubt that Person 5 is one of the most successful RPGs of the last 5 years. This recognition made this installment have a second version that came out in 2020 and that a spin-off called Persona 5 Strikers that has a pint of Dynasty Warriors.

Now the plan to bring Persona 5 Strikers to our region it became a reality and Atlus announced that the game will be available globally on Tuesday, February 23. This is the date when the title will be in digital distribution channels and in specialized stores, however, we have something to report for the Mexican market.

If you happen to reserve Persona 5 Strikers through sites like Amazon or in stores of the type GamePlanet, you will notice that the delivery date passed from February 23 to March 2. Unfortunately, we do not know the reason for the date adjustment, so fans have to wait a little longer for this release.

It must be emphasized that we are not so far from the departure date of Persona 5 Strikers And if you bought it digitally, you will have no major problem playing it on February 23, however, in terms of boxes, discs or cartridges, you will have to last an additional week.

What is Persona 5 Strikers about?

Persona 5 Strikers Take players on an epic journey with the Phantom Thieves, counterattacking the corruption that overwhelms cities throughout Japan. A summer vacation with friends takes a sudden turn when a distorted reality emerges; Reveal the truth and rescue the hearts of those prisoners at the center of the crisis!

As if this weren’t enough, in Persona 5 Strikers You will visit 6 different cities throughout Japan, cook succulent regional recipes, and help those in need. Next, fight the Shadows to discover the source of corruption within the dungeons of the Metaverse.

You can reserve a digital copy of Persona 5 Strikers on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The best part is that you will get several original digital items in exchange. You also have the deluxe digital editions with lots of bonus material and much more.

