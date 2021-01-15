In a scene from the recently released documentary Peace, by Colombian director Tomas Pinzón, two military planes fly over the camp where hundreds of guerrillas await the outcome of the negotiations in Havana in 2016. “Don’t let them kill me because I want to go to peace!” .

A few months later, after agreeing to their reintegration with the government of then-President Juan Manuel Santos, some 7,600 combatants from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) would abandon their weapons and end a war that had lasted more than half a century.

The black humor of the guerrilla was tragically relevant last month in the sports center of the Francisco Arango school in Villavicencio, 150 kilometers from Bogotá, in the department of Meta, where a thousand ex-combatants were camped during the so-called “pilgrimage for peace and life”.

“We are lamenting, crying and demanding answers for the death of our comrades,” said Tulio Murillo Ávila, one of the leaders of the reintegration of the FARC el Meta.

Since the signing of the peace agreement in September 2016, almost 250 former combatants have been assassinated, the majority participating in programs agreed upon in the Havana agreement, be they reintegration, social work or rural productive projects.

The photo that marked history: the then president of Colombia. Juan Manuel Santos, from Cuba, Raúl Castro, and the top leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londoño, “Timochenko”, sign the peace, on September 26, 2016. Photo: AP

No one knows for sure who the murderers are who, in most cases, remain unpunished. They may be members of guerrilla groups – a very small minority of the FARC – who have not abandoned their weapons or have taken them again. OR paramilitary hitmen linked to landowners, right-wing politicians or drug traffickers.

“Albeiro lives, the fight goes on!” Reads a sign hanging next to the soccer field at the Francisco Arango school, where about twenty ex-combatants play. It refers to Juan de Jesús Monroy, Albeiro’s nom de guerre, whose murder in October some 60 kilometers south of Villavicencio was the trigger for the march for life.

Albeiro was killed in a small cocoa plantation that he managed with other former combatants. The assassin was a member of a FARC split that refused to lay down its arms.

“It is a complex social problem; many of those who pull the trigger believe they are killing bad people; others do it for money, ”said Luis Rene Medina, one of the former guerrillas camped in Villavicencio. But who is behind this? Who is the mastermind behind these actions? That is not investigated ”.

The death of Albeiro enters the official narrative of the conservative government of Iván Duque and the strong man of the Colombian right, the former president Alvaro Uribe, that the murders are settling scores of rival factions of the guerrilla itself. When Iván Márquez and other former FARC leaders announced in 2019 that they were taking up arms again, it fitted perfectly into the official discourse.

Many Colombians – not just the 50.2% who voted against the peace agreement in the 2016 plebiscite – are willing to believe that the FARC “terrorists” are killing each other.

But the reality is much more complex, says María Jimena Duzán, author of the book “Santos: paradoxes of peace and power”: “There are undoubtedly vendettas but to say that this is the main reason is false,” she said in a telephone interview . In reality, drug trafficking is the key factor, he adds: “Many of the assassinated ex-combatants come from sectors of the FARC related to drug trafficking (…) by refusing to return to drug trafficking, they are killed.”

Former FARC guerrillas, in a caravan of buses and trucks, are taken to a new reintegration zone in Mutata, in the Antioquia department, in Colombia, in July 2020. Photo: AFP

The root cause, the author maintains, is the Duque government’s refusal to implement the agrarian reform and, specifically, the program to substitute alternative crops to coca through economic support to coca growers, as agreed in Havana: “ There are many people – political clans – in power who had relations with drug trafficking and have decided that these reforms do not interest them, ”he says.

The indisputable is that the state is not protecting former guerrillas. The same is true of the more than 300 social and environmental activists, without ties to the guerrillas, who have been assassinated so far this year.

“Most of the FARC are complying with the peace process; the State must also comply, ”said Juan Fernando Cristo, former Minister of the Interior with Santos.

It is not the first time that an attempt has been made to liquidate a political initiative of the Colombian guerrilla. In the mid-1980s, after an attempt to negotiate peace with the government, the FARC created a political arm, the Unión Patriótica party. “Paramilitary groups supported by landowners, drug traffickers and the military unleashed a wave of terror against the new party,” says Cristo, whose father was assassinated by the FARC.

Within two years, nearly 1,600 party members had been assassinated, including 145 councilors, 15 mayors, 11 deputies and three senators. “What is happening now is not the holocaust of the Patriotic Union; however, we are going in that direction ”, said Luis Rene Medina.

Duzán believes that the 2018 arrest of FARC leader Jesús Santrich, for alleged drug trafficking crimes, was designed to sabotage the peace. “There was a plot against Juan Manuel Santos to divide the FARC and that was achieved when Márquez took up arms again,” he says. It is already known that the former attorney general Néstor Humberto Martínez did not have evidence that Santrich was a drug trafficker.

The plot only partially worked. The vast majority of the FARC have not followed Márquez. “The rearmament of the former comrades is simply to give the right to the right that wants to continue in the war,” explained Griselda Lobo, senator for the former guerrilla’s political party, known by the same acronym, FARC in an interview in Bogotá. “They want to prolong the long dark night.”

By Andy Robinson, from Villavicencio, Colombia

