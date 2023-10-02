When interests and conveniences override our principles, they expose the most despicable aspects of life. human beingtheir miseries and lack of ethical and moral training.

The human being is born freewith the same rights than anyone else and totally oblivious to petty feelings.

That’s the nature of everything individualHowever, over the course of his life he allows the environment to corrupt him, and that is when he becomes covered in human misery.

It is useless to ignore that the political environment, or rather what they call “policy” as a way of naming the permanent search for a public positionis, possibly, one of the means that demonstrate the greatest social decomposition.

It would be unfair to generalize, fortunately there are some exceptions – there should be many more – who really seek to serve, and for our fortune, there are still people who really seek a position to influence the solution of the problems that afflict the society. population.

But it is that medium, a breeding ground for the development of undesirable behaviors tolerated by citizens, and it seems that many “politicians” are permanently on the hunt for positions and that the least important thing is the platform, the party, the ideals or principles, what matters are personal interests and compromises between the preserves of power.

Make of Mexico A country of principles is a citizen’s responsibility: turning our backs on pseudo-political opportunists, comply and demand compliance with the lawrespect the rights from others, demand respect for one’s own and in general, treat others as we would like to be treated.

For Mexico dignified and united let us make a pact in favor of universal principles or values.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. October 2, 2023.

