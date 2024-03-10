The Academy Awards were handed out in all 23 categories by a group of famous presenters, including acting winners from last year (Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ki Hui Kwan).

Below is the complete list of winners of the 96th Academy Awards:

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, in which he plays an evil bureaucrat who seeks to eliminate the famous physicist.

Best Foreign Feature Film

The British film “The Zone of Interest” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Feature Film on Monday. The film tells the story of the family of a German officer who lives next to the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.

Best animated film

Best animated short film

War is Over won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, and actress Daphne Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Holdovers.

Best Original Screenplay:

Justine Tritt and her writing partner Arthur Harary won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall at the 96th Academy Awards.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction by Cord Jefferson won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Best Supporting Actress: