What do an advertising agency, one of ‘influencers’ or one based on sustainability content have in common? Despite belonging to very different worlds, a common strategic business vision around & (and), a group that drives them to work “in a coordinated but autonomous manner.” This is explained by Antonio Méndez, founder of the collective and CEO of Tango, one of the agencies that are part of this collective within Vocento. Along with Tango also &Rosás, Pro Agency, Yellow Brick Road, Estudio Melé and Antrófico, whose combined turnover is 26 million euros.

Each one is a leader in their field, but being part of a collective can lead them to be number one. Some of these agencies have been acquired by Vocento and others have been incubated within the communication group, but all have a high level of specialization in their field.

Méndez explains that at the strategy level, all the CEOs of each agency are coordinated through the same financial and strategic structure. There are clients who can contact the group and work together to direct the strategy. “Our philosophy is that we are perfectly incomplete,” he explains, each one complements the rest with its experience, “each agency is the best at its own thing, but being in a group gives us much more flexibility when it comes to competing.”

And one of the keys is the independence that each agency maintains. “All the partners continue to be the heads of the companies despite now belonging to a large group,” says the CEO of Tango. In this sense, he assures that “a total independence that gives very good results” is maintained. “We do not make decisions based on the interests of the group, but rather based on what is best for our clients, that is very different from the rest of the market,” says Méndez. In addition, it gives access to privileged environments that allows brands to position themselves, the publicist maintains.