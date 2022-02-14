the night of the 13. Refrain superstitious. On February 13, in season 13 of the RCDE Stadium and after exploding with joy with the 13th goal of Thomas Raul this season, again the last play of the addition snatched the Spanish the illusion. As had happened before Athletic, but this time with the cruelty of what a derby represents. Of what the first league victory in his current fief would mean. The best reading for the parakeets is that, for the first time in a long time, drawing against the Barcelona tastes unfortunate

A derby in 75 seconds. In any derby in the world, let’s not fool ourselves, the least is the 90 minutes. The derby is on the street before and after the game. But this Espanyol-Barça almost lasted only 75 seconds, with the goal from pedri, which took oil from the umpteenth parakeet defensive error in recent weeks. However, the derbies have another maxim: no matter how you arrive or what your heritage is: it is a meeting different from the rest. A city comes to a standstill.

Darderism. And in these that the authentic one arrived Mr. Derby. Barça suffocated Espanyol’s clumsy ball exit but they couldn’t combine either, protected Busquets by Blue and White’s bodyguards. And Darder appeared. With that shot directed from the front that made him an elite footballer in the Malaga, to end up returning home. With that spirit of fighting for the impossible, as The leaguewhich was coined as Darderism. And elevating to a proverb what he said in ACE last Christmas: “I didn’t die, but I was very touched and I managed to resurrect”.

Keidi the ‘bad’. “We are the bad guys in a movie created by and for the good guys. And yet, we’re still here,” recited a voice in off in the motivational video broadcast by Espanyol to midday. And the bad of the derby was Keidi Bare, who seemed to have been waiting for this match all his life. perhaps it was. Hyperactive, he acted as a third man (as they say now, although he sounds like a film noir), he soon saw a yellow card for an entry on Araujo and another one was played on adama at half an hour. He left, of course, cheered on the way to the band at the very moment of his substitution.

The look of RdT. Until the goal of Luuk de Jong, the headline of all the chronicles bore the name of Raúl de Tomás. Vicente Moreno had seen it “in his eyes” and he himself had recognized that he had a thorn stuck in his Camp Nou, where he crashed two balls into the post. With precise control and definition, getting rid of Eric Garcia at Darder’s pass, he freed himself from a rosebush. Then the full espanyolismo would step barefoot a cactus garden.

sheltered from the crowd. They had gathered to receive the Espanyol bus at 7:35 p.m., thousands of parakeets, in a scene not from those pre-pandemic times that we are already beginning to forget due to its distance, but directly unpublished since the move to Cornella, in 2009. With flares, chants, fervor, even fireworks. A Martian stamp just six months ago, when the seats of the stadiums accumulated an inch of dust due to the absence of their tenants. The reason for football