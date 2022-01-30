Mexico.- Despite the fact that year after year, the custom of Mexicans is to enroll in gyms to be able to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions, this 2022 was the exception to previous years, due to the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic which began to manifest at the end of 2021.

In an interview for Millenniumthe president of the Mexican Association of Gymnasiums and Sports Clubs (amegyc), Rodrigo Chávez, announced that the inscriptions corresponding to the months of January and February of the current year will register a drop of 10% compared to the figures for 2019.

“We anticipate that sales for January and February are going to behave 10 percent below pre-Covid levels because we are in full omicron alarm, but we see with great eyes that cancellations have decreased and that accesses have increased,” he said. .

Read more: INEGI shares data on how much a Mexican earns on average per month

Despite the drop in relation to the levels that existed before the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 health emergency in the Mexican Republic, Chávez stressed that the sector positively sees that cancellations have decreased, while registrations have increased.

Meanwhile, he reported that gyms and sports clubs are overall at 77%this referring to the numbers that were in 2019. He explained that, with everything, the industry has presented lags in new memberships due to the uncertainty generated by the fourth wave of the health emergency.

“Where we are slower is in the sale of new memberships and it is not because people do not want to sign up, but because the uncertainty of the fourth wave and what is happening around it, makes people stop,” he said.

According to the opinion of the head of Amegyc, the changes in the perception of Mexicans in relation to physical exercise as a result of Covid-19 had a positive impact on the sectoralthough it is still insufficient to carry it forward.

Read more: The Treasury informs about the increase in income and its decrease during 2021

For his part, Rodrigo Chávez indicated that, from September 2021 to date, the personnel who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 only represents 0.02% of the total number of employees, which has helped more people have the confidence to sign up.