While the Colombia selection The women’s draws attention and seeks to make history in the World Cup, the men’s is getting ready for their great challenge in the coming months. There is a month to go before the qualifying round for the United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup 2026. On September 7, Colombia will receive Venezuela in Barranquillasurely with a full house and many illusions.

However, the coach of the National Team, the Argentine Nestor LawrenceHe has a real concern: apart from the fact that he is going to have players with hard legs due to the start of the European season, several of the players at the base of the team, those who have played the most minutes under his command, are coming out of injuries or have just finished to change clubs.

Those who release the shirt

Of the 18 players with the longest time on the field in the Lorenzo era, five have their new jersey this semester: apart from the noisy arrival of James Rodríguez in São Paulo (see alternate note), Mateus Uribe He arrived with the pass in hand to Al Sadd from Qatar, after being released from Porto; John William Square He arrived at Inter Milan, after eight years at Juventus; Johan Mojica left Villarreal and signed with Osasuna and Kevin Castaño was transferred from Águilas Doradas to Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

To that list we must add Yerry Mina, Lorenzo’s trusted man, who yesterday was confirmed as a new player of the Fiorentina from Italy after being released from Everton, where he was in the last five seasons.

There are other cases that are also a headache for the coaching staff. One of them, the Rafael Santos Borré, the striker with the most minutes since Lorenzo arrived, who comes from playing very little in the Eintracht Frankfurt and that he could look for new paths.

A week ago there was talk of possibilities in the Olympic Marseille and in Lyon, according to press reports, but none has materialized.

In a similar situation is Davinson Sanchez, who plays little for Tottenham and now sounds for another team in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest. Less than a week before the start of the championship, it seems difficult for the central defender who knew how to start in the last tie to arrive with a competitive rhythm.

It is also concerned about the case of Jorge Carrascal.

The Russian league has already started and the former River Plate player, who is one of Lorenzo’s creative bets, has not been able to play. He had a knee injury on July 12, according to the Transfermarkt portal. There is still no return date, so everything indicates that he would not be ready for the start of the tie.

This injury adds to the already long disability of the goalkeeper David Ospinawho has not played since the elbow problem in January this year, which led him to surgery and took him out of the Al Nassr team, from Saudi Arabia, which even forced him to hire a temporary goalkeeper, the Argentine Augustine Rossi.

Diaz turned on



It’s not all bad news for Lorenzo. Luis Diaz, who missed a good part of the preparation, is ready and playing well. The peasant left behind a knee injury that also became complicated and doubled his disability time: he went from three months to six.

Díaz was one of the key men in the most recent appearance of the National Team, the 0-2 win against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, which left very good feelings.

Lorenzo seems to have found a base, with several of the starters from the failed tie to Qatar and the entry of important pieces, such as Jhon Arias and Jhon Lucumí, who are crying out to stay as starters.

Even several players from the Under-20 who reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Argentina already have filming in the absolute, such as Yaser Asprilla and Oscar Cortés. John Duranwho is of that age, worries because he does not play.

“The truth is there are no starters, it’s hard for me to put together the team because everything is very even, I have two players per position and that makes me happy,” said Lorenzo. One month left for the challenge.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sub-editor for sports at EL TIEMPO

@josasc