Here at TierraGamer we inform you that the Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Would Have a Reunion (unfortunately, the yellow ranger would not be there). Everything sounded like happiness since a party bigger than RBD’s would be put together at his last concert.

The point here is that the original leader of the group, the good Jason, Austin St John, better known as the Red Ranger, Well, he has charges against him for fraud in the Eastern District of Texaswhich does not sound like a misdemeanor.

Let’s not forget that this actor returned to this role in a chapter where the others were also red rangers. Even the skin makes us chinita just remember how he and the rest of the red heroes came out.

Now it is said that the actor Austin St John was part of a scheme of fraudulent lenders and a small business paycheck protection program. The joke is that small businesses got these checks and made a bad job.

Austin St. John reprized his role as Red Ranger

If so, the meeting of the power Rangers would not be complete because Austin St. John would spend up to 20 years in jail, as long as he is convicted.

This crime is certainly heavy, because we are talking about loans of up to 3.5 million dollars. That sum received was not used to pay workers or start a business. As we say in Mexico, they just kidnapped him.

It must be remembered that the original cast of the power Rangers was made up of Austin St. John as the Red Ranger, David Yost as Blue, Walter Emanuel as Black Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson as Pink, and Thuy Trang as Yellow. Jason David Frank eventually came along to be the green and white.

