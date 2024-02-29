Without much protocol or fuss, but very effectively the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya resolved a process of great importance to alleviate the economic burden of thousands of families throughout Sinaloa; through “a direct chat with the President Andrés Manuel via whats app” mr. The governor asked the President for “the inclusion in the federal decree that permanently establishes the subsidy special to the rates granted to certain state governments with resources provided by the Federal Treasury but applied via the CFE”.

Since last Friday, February 23 (I will not forget that date because that day I also turned 50 years old) the decree came into effect where Sonora, Baja California, Nayarit and Sinaloa benefit from these rates. The decree was reported in the manner of the President AMLO as well as at the “weekly” press conference of the Governor Rubén Rocha.

Without a doubt, it is an extraordinary management of the governor that responds not only to the economic conditions of the families in Sinaloa, but also responds to the new times where for years with climate change and global warming, average temperatures have increased drastically. to those that were recorded in previous decades right here in Sinaloa.

“This permanent subsidy guarantees the elimination of the need for annual revocations,” highlighted the state leader in Sinaloa, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, and took the opportunity to publicly thank President AMLO for this very necessary and timely support to support the quality of life and economy of 3 million Sinaloans; “In the name of the people of Sinaloa, I thank President López Obrador for responding to our request to include us in the Agreement published yesterday in the DOF SEGOB by which a permanent subsidy is granted during the summer, for the CFE rates for Sonora. , Baja California, Sinaloa and Nayarit. Love is paid with love” Governor Rocha Moya published on his social networks.

To put it more clearly, with the inclusion of Sinaloa in this decree, Governor Rocha achieved with President AMLO that billing with the current structure and quotas is maintained every summer with the same 1F rate for all domestic users throughout Sinaloa. In good time this excellent news for our state, the heat will continue but now we are going to face it with this permanent subsidy that the governor achieved with the president; With this news, the governor continues to bring the president to Sinaloa more and more and continues like this with the next president as well.

