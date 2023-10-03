













And The Last of Us Factions 2? Naughty Dog fires several of its employees









Sources close to the situation assure that these layoffs affected only contractors. So far, the Naughty Dog staff who are hired full time at the company remain intact.. Still, the question arises as to why they made this decision.

It is surely related to the restructuring of the studio announced by its president Neil Druckmann. This after Evan Wells, co-president, announced his retirement at the end of 2023. So we would be seeing the first steps towards new developments in the studio.

We recommend you: The Last of Us 3: Leakers reveal alleged first details of the new Naughty Dog sequel

Finally, the sources indicated that the dismissed employees will not be offered compensation. In addition, they are expected to continue working at least throughout the month of October. In addition to this, it is said that Naughty Dog is asking its workers not to make these layoffs known.

What has Naughty Dog been working on?

For years Naughty Dog has been working on The Last of Us: Factions 2. This will be a multiplayer title which was described by the studio as the most ambitious thing they have done. In addition to this game, they are working on a new IP but have not yet given new details about it.

Source: Naughty Dog

Some rumors claim that they are having problems with multiplayer. Especially after Bungie supposedly didn’t consider it to have potential. In fact, the same sources regarding the layoff shared that The Last of Us: Factions 2 has not been canceled, but is basically paused indefinitely.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)