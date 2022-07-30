Like many other great names in the historicist performance practice of the 20th century, Paul Van Nevel was trained at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, the institution founded by Paul Sacher in 1933 to promote a different approach to the musical reconstruction of the past, which would sound no according to our current patterns, but as it should have done at the time of its creation. In 1970, a study trip to the Monastery of Santa María la Real de las Huelgas, in Burgos, where an important codex copied at the beginning of the 14th century is preserved, which constitutes an essential source for the knowledge of European polyphonic religious music of the Ars Antiqua , Van Nevel was inspired by the name of the group he founded in 1971, the Ensemble Strikeswhich he continues to conduct and with which he has made dozens of recordings that cover a very wide repertoire, although his conceptual and emotional center has always been the great Renaissance polyphony, with occasional border incursions into the Middle Ages and early Baroque.

More than half a century later, Van Nevel is still at the helm of his ship, through which three generations of singers have already passed, despite which the sound they produce has always remained practically unchanged, because they all have to fold, without divergences possible, to the uncompromising guidelines of its founder. Mixed with them, forming a circle, or a semicircle, and using a pencil or a small tuning fork as the only deceptive gadget to convey the immense authority of him, the Belgian director, an esthete in all his artistic endeavors and a gourmet, bon vivant and a lover of great cigars in his private life, he has been making his personal sound ideal of this music come true for decades, which he plans with the rigor of an architect and outlines with the virtuosity of a great draftsman.

His passion for hidden and forgotten figures, for original manuscripts, for direct contact with sources, has led him to frequent a large number of archives and libraries. In the 1990s he had a serious run-in with the Italian justice system, which accused him first of having stolen several manuscripts from the Civico Museo Bibliografico Musicale in Bologna and then, after partially hearing his appeal, of illicit possession of stolen manuscripts that he himself had sold out. But that blur barely tarnished a career full of records and concerts, almost always in churches, often religious repertoires, with faithful admirers of his peculiar modus operandi and his unwavering loyalty to a type of music that is neither the most commercial nor the easiest to listen to, nor, of course, the one that arouses the most passions. Van Nevel has also managed to restore the voice of obscure composers, known only to experts, footnotes —in the best of cases— of the glorious Renaissance polyphony.

In 2018, the publishing house Lannoo published a long study that Van Nevel had been developing for years, entitled The landscape of the polyphonists and subtitled The world of the Franco-Flemish. Written in Dutch and not yet translated into any other language, it starts from an initial hypothesis, almost a revelation: that the perception of music and the experience of the landscape in the south of Flanders and the north-west of France run in parallel in the first years of the lives of the great Franco-Flemish polyphonists, which resulted in a decisive influence on their later artistic evolution. The book is illustrated with dozens of photographs by Luk Van Eeckhout, whose captions indicate not only the exact day they were taken, but also the exact time. In these flat lands we find ever-visible horizons, meadows, fields, pollarded willows, churches, castles, sunsets and valleys, many valleys (those of the Lys, Skarpe or Aa rivers, to which two chapters of the second part are devoted of the book), in a quadrangle bounded by the towns of Bruges, Mons, Saint-Quentin and Boulogne-sur-Mer: in these landscapes that Van Nevel describes as “melancholic” many of the greatest Franco-Flemish polyphonists of the centuries were born. XV and XVI, with the princeps musicorumthe great Josquin des Prez, who spent the last years of his life in Condé-sur-l’Escaut, as a leading figure of that Golden Age.

Josquin is part of the recording now published with a song profane (Cueur langoreulx) and with him Agnus Dei from his Missa Malheur beat me, one of those imitative wonders whose key Van Nevel also encrypts in the very repetitive nature of Franco-Flemish landscapes. Next to him, we find those other unknown composers so much to the Belgian’s liking, such as Johannes Symonis Hasprois, who opens the album with a virelai three voices; Nicolle des Celliers de Hesdin, represented with a motet for five voices; Jean l’Héritier, with an elaborate antiphonal motet for nine voices, Locutus est Dominus; or Josquin Baston, who unleashes melancholy in A souvenir comforted mea song in which the beloved is always present in thought and that Van Nevel relates to those mists so common in the Artois region.

In what is an undisguised chronological journey that takes us from the beginning of the 15th century to the middle of the 16th century, there is also room for outstanding figures, such as Antoine Busnois and Johannes Ockeghem. Josquin mourned the death of the latter, making his own the usual practice of Renaissance polyphonists of honoring the memory of his elders, and Van Nevel has also included a diptych made up of the lectio of a lamentation for Holy Thursday by Antoine de Févin followed by Qui ne regrettoit le gentil Févin, a funeral plan composed by Jean Mouton, his companion at the court of Louis XII. You have to think that, apart from music, all these composers and singers must have shared a deep feeling of belonging to a common territory —to a landscape—.

The disc closes by abounding in the constant contrast between the sacred and the profane —a song that equates death and heartbreak, O malheureuse journéeand the Agnus Dei of the Missa Tempore paschali— with music by Nicolas Gombert, another native of southern Flanders who was in the service of Charles V. In the best Josquinian tradition, the third Agnus Dei poses as a real tour de force imitative with twelve independent voices, whose constant repeated designs (again the trace of the landscape) constitute a powerful anticipation of the modern minimalist aesthetic. The pronounced French pronunciation of Latin that always characterizes the performances of the Huelgas Ensemble helps us never forget where this music was born: in that miraculous quadrangle covered inch by inch by Paul Van Nevel with his intuitions and Luk Van Eeckhout with his camera, and that for almost two centuries saw the birth of many of Europe’s greatest musical luminaries.

‘The landscape of the polyphonists’. Ensemble strikes. Dir.: Paul Van Nevel. Deutsche Harmonia Mundi. 2 CDs

