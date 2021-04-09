Philip of Edinburgh, duke by marriage and prince by the deed and grace of his wife so that his heir, Prince Charles, would not surpass him in rank, always walked one step behind Elizabeth II. It was said on occasion that this man was not of this world. His life, his long life, has given and will give to write a thousand stories. He will be remembered as the consort who accompanied a queen the longest on the throne. And also as a God. Thus, in capital letters. It was, it is, for the people of Vanuatu, a small country made up of 83 islands in the South Pacific.

According to the beliefs of the Yaohnanen, a son of an island mountain spirit, descendant of a pale skinned deity, traveled to a distant land to marry a rich and powerful woman. The only exotic woman they knew in the tribe was the Queen of England, whom they saw in photographs shown by English colonial officials. Therefore, if the husband of the powerful woman is the son of the spirit of the mountain then it was speaking of Prince Philip. Delighted with this ‘position’, the Duke of Edinburgh did not want to give the Aborigines a dislike (a gesture that some criticize as racist), and so it will be, forever, the God of the Yaohnanen.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting one of the anecdotes of the Duke of Edinburgh during a trip to an indigenous center in Queensland. There he met the Djabugays and the Yirrganydji. But what is this about? Do you still throw spears at each other?». Or congratulations to the English who visited Papua New Guinea: «Congratulations. They have managed not to be eaten. But neither the Yaohnanen nor the British have cared too much for the caustic humor, or the rudeness, or even the xenophobia, depending on how you look at it, of the Duke of Edinburgh. All of them will keep a hole in their hearts forever.