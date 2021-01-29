Where were those promised movies

At the beginning of January 2020 we tell you that Amazon Prime Videor was I going to have the movies of Rebuild of EvangelionThe point is that the month is going to end and there is no sign of any of the aforementioned films so far.

Unsurprisingly, fans are using social media to ‘denounce’ – in some way – that the Amazon Prime Video has not put the Rebuild of Evangelion movies that many want to see one more time to remember that the fourth is going to arrive in our country in a long time.

According to the information available, all the films of Rebuild of Evangelion They were going to leave on January 27 and that date has passed. The funny thing is that it has not yet been revealed or said what happened with this plan, which had many excited since it is about memorable films.

On the other hand, Amazon also does not usually announce the additions to its anime catalog, it just puts them and that’s it, that’s where it is. It is even the users who end up disclosing the updates that the Twitter does not make. Will the same happen with Rebuild of Evangelion?

And when will the last Rebuild of Evangelion movie be?

It seems that sad stories haunt Evangelion because the film that would end with this famous ‘Rebuild’ would premiere during January, however, the pandemic delayed the premiere and, with that, many promotions that were already planned before.

The staff behind the Rebuild of Evangelion films stated that the fourth film will be released on another date that will be carefully chosen, especially since the pandemic is hitting very hard in Japan, especially in Tokyo.

Now it only remains to wait, both for Amazon Prime and Studio Khara, who have the hard task of choosing when to release the latest movie of Rebuild of Evangelion.

