Many players hope that Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, the next fighting video game from Bandai Namco, has a Latin Spanish dubbing with the actors and actresses from the anime. But Mario Castañeda, the voice of Goku, implies that it is very difficult.

It's not that artists like him don't want to participate, but that the company has never offered them such an opportunity. The whole story came to light a few days ago and began with René García, the voice of Vegeta.

That was when Bandai Namco published a new trailer for the release of the latest DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. García cited the video on Twitter and said 'without the voices in Latin'.

That made a lot of noise on this social network, and another account from it, @DB_Simply, commented that many people are asking for the Latin dubbing.

Then his administrator highlighted 'Dragon Ball voice actors in Latin America earn more than any other actor from other anime…'.

To the above, @DB_Simply added '[…]It is for this reason that Naruto and Saint Seiya do have games in Spanish, Bandai Namco does not want to pay more for Dragon Ball'.

A few hours later Mario Castañeda responded 'The truth is that they have NEVER approached me to ask for a quote to locate their video games…'.

Given this response, @DB_Simply shared a video of Lalo Garza, the voice of Krillin, where he talks about the absence of Latin dubbing.

The truth is that they have NEVER approached us to ask for a quote to locate their video games… — Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) March 22, 2024

But what budgets are you talking about Lalo…??? Maybe they have asked you for one or you have negotiated a quote for Dragon Ball… but they have never offered to locate a Dragon Ball video game for me, how could they know how much I would charge if they have never asked me… — Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) March 24, 2024

Garza says that Goku's adventures are a special project and that as actors they should have similar rates.

That's why sometimes clients don't understand that or don't have the budget for more. It should be noted that the original video of TikTok is not new but is from June 2022.

Mario Castañeda replied 'but what budgets are you talking about Lalo…??? Maybe they have asked you for one or you have negotiated a quote for Dragon Ball… but I have never been offered to locate a Dragon Ball video game, how could they know how much I would charge if they have never asked me…'.

So according to Goku's voice, at least he was never offered to participate in a localization project for a video game in the series.

