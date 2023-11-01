The Colombia U-23 National Team closed a performance to forget at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The team, which had arrived with the hope of winning a medal again in the jousts, was left off the podium very early.

Colombia had started with a 2-0 victory against Honduras, but then lost 2-0 against Brazil and 2-0 against the United States, which sent it to play a dull match against Uruguay for fifth place in the tournament, this Wednesday.

After 0-0 in the 120 minutes, including extra time, the game was decided in the tiebreaker from the penalty spot, and there, Goalkeeper Facundo Machado, from Uruguay, was the great figure, stopping the charges of Luis Mosquera and Daniel Ruiz.

The video of the save that secured fifth place for the Uruguayans went viral on social networks. In it, you can see how Machado speaks to Ruiz before the payment. “This is mine, you’ll see. Come on, this is mine,” the archer tells him.

In the end, the Millonarios midfielder charged very centrally and allowed Machado to shine, thus giving Uruguay the consolation prize.

Does the ‘AntiDibu law’ not apply?

The action reminded us of what the Argentine goalkeeper usually did. Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who gained notoriety during the Copa América 2021. The now famous ‘Mira que te como’ took the Colombian Yerry Mina out of concentration and gave the albicelestes the step to the final.

Dibu also applied it in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which the Argentines won after defeating France in shots from the penalty spot. Already in the quarterfinals, also from the white spot, those led by Lionel Scaloni had taken out the Netherlands.

What Martínez did was not liked by Fifa and a modification was recently made to the regulations, which many described as the “Anti-Drawing Law.”

“The goalkeeper must remain on his own penalty line, between the two goal posts and in front of the kicker until the ball hits. The goalkeeper will not behave in a way that distracts the kicker in an illegal manner. For example, he will not delay the execution of the penalty or touch the posts, the crossbar or the goal net,” the regulations now say.

Because of what happened with Machado, it seems that the ‘Anti-Drawing Law’ was not valid in the Pan American Games. Martínez already took advantage of his way of saving and continues celebrating. In fact, at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, he was awarded as the best goalkeeper of the season.

