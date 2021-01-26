On a larger or smaller scale, the pandemic of coronavirus it affected the entire soccer world. With very different realities, not even the most powerful clubs could escape the economic crisis generated by the decrease in income last year. One such case is the Barcelona, where the word crisis became very popular at this time. Relying on the effects generated by the impact of the pandemic, the provisional suspension of the League, the lack of income from ticket sales and the obligation to close the Museum and official stores due to health protocols, the leadership commanded at that time by Josep Maria Bartomeu had to get rid of the high chips of the club to clean up the coffers of the institution, including Luis Suarez, and He could not go out in search of who was the great obsession of Barsa at that time: Lautaro Martínez.

However, in the midst of this context of crisis, in the last hours the new ranking of Deloitte Football Money League with the clubs that generated the most income in the last season and, as in the previous one, Culé leads the list. The Catalan team remains in the first position with revenues of 715.1 million euros. Real Madrid is closely following him, after reporting income of 714.9 million euros. The gap between the two is the tightest in the report’s history.

While the numbers seem incredible in this context, the truth is that In the 2018/2019 season, Barsa had generated revenues of 840,000,000, that is, 125.1 million more. In third place in the ranking is the Bayern Munich, last champion of the Champions League, with a sum of 634.1 million. The German team is the club that had the least decrease, although the report explains that it is thanks to the fact that they were able to include the broadcasting income because the Bundesliga ended earlier.

He Manchester United came in fourth place, with a revenue drop of € 131.1 million. And the Liverpool completed the Top 5 for the first time since the 2001/2002 season, with 558.6 million of euros. As specified in the report, only two clubs that make up the ranking increased their income compared to the 2018/2019 season: FC Zenit (15th) and Everton (17th). On the side of Everton, it has to do with a high growth in the club’s commercial plane.

The twenty teams that make up the ranking made by Deloitte, generated 8,200 million euros during the 2019/20 season, which represents a decrease of 12% after the historical record registered in the 2018/2019 season.

These are the clubs that make up the ranking:



1) Barcelona: 715.1 million in the 2019/2020 season ( 840.8 in 2018/2019)

2) Real Madrid: 714.9 in the 19/20 (757.3 )

3) Bayern Munich: 634.1 in the 19/20 ( 660.1 )

4) Manchester United: 580.4 in the 19/20 ( 711.5 )

5) Liverpool: 558.6 in the 19/20 ( 604.7 )

6) Manchester City: 549.2 in 2019/20 (610.6 )

7) Paris Saint Germain: 450.6 in the 19/20 ( 635.9 )

8) Chelsea: 469.7 in the 19/20 ( 513.1 )



9) Tottenham: 445.7 in the 19/20 ( 521.1 )



10) Juventus: 397.9 in the 19/20 ( 459.7 )



11) Arsenal: 338 in the 19/20 ( 445.2 )



12) Borussia Dortmund: 365.7 in the 19/20 (371.7)

13) Atlético de Madrid: 331.8 on 19/20 (367)

14) Inter: 291.5 in the 19/20 (364.6 )



15) Zenith: 236.5 in the 19/20 ( 180.4 )

16) Schalke 04: 222.8 in the 19/20 ( 324.8 )

17) Everton: 212 in the 19/20 (210.5 )



18) Olympique Lyon: 180.7 in the 19/20 ( 220.9 )

19) Napoli: 176.3 in the 19/20 ( 207.4 )