“I’m still trying to get used to it. I really liked the book, but you never know. I didn’t think it was so superior to the previous two as to say, ‘oh god, this makes me a millionaire’. It’s great. Wild.” So it sums up Gillian flynn (Kansas City, 1971) his love story with literary success, during a telephone conversation from his home in Chicago.

Flynn speaks with that central American frankness and joviality, charm and origins that he shares with Nick, the protagonist of Gone Girl, the work that has earned him unanimous praise from critics and his fellow professionals. The novel, which in Spain will be titled Lost (and publish Mondadori next week), it has sold two million copies in the US since its publication in June and until the end of 2012. More importantly, it is already the third-most-shipped e-book of all time. In December, after eight weeks on the list of best sellers of The New York Times, ousted Tom Clancy, Michael Connelly or the almighty EL James (and their shades of Gray) to reach first place. The success has spread to the United Kingdom and Portugal, the two European countries where it has already been published and where it has also swept.

Lost is the story of Amy and Nick, a married couple of two attractive young journalism professionals who see their lives change with the loss of their job, their move from New York to Missouri and the disappearance of Amy on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary . From there a thriller gripping, masterful mix of genres and points of view that manages to combine the best of the most turbulent of Patricia Highsmith and a portrait of the middle class reminiscent of John Updike.

And that is the novelty: the mixture of styles: Where is the key to success? “Lost It is a love story, very particular, gruesome, but a love story at the end of the day. Amy and Nick use and hate each other, they need each other but they cannot be seen and they become addicted to that dynamic in which each one uses everything they know about the other to make life more complicated. “The enemy at home”, responds the author. “I think the reason the book has worked so well is because everyone feels a little identified in one way or another. So I worked especially hard to give them a sense of humor and a particular point of view. To make them feel like real people and stick as much to reality as possible, so that they could be someone you know. “

The Argentine writer Rodrigo Fresán, who directs the collection Red and black by Mondadori Within which this story is published, he gives some clues: “The crime novel, and this is it, is a social and realistic novel and that works very well in times of crisis. Flynn, as other classics of the genre such as James M. Cain or David Goodis did, investigates how ordinary and apparently honest people are criminalized. An attraction that it shares, for example, with the television series Breaking bad”.

As already happened with his two previous works, Dark places Y Sharp Objects, not published in Spain, Flynn’s female characters are far from any topic, they are cruel, violent if necessary and attractive when it is useful to be. It could not be less being the children of a writer who at the age of seven had already seen Bonnie and clyde or Alien and that she discussed with her father, a university professor, the keys to the horror movies they saw: “She was a girl who liked to be scared. I lived in a very quiet context, in a happy family, and I think that’s where my fascination for the dark side was born ”.

Feminist by way of facts, she explains why she doesn’t like female characters who are only victims. “There are many women who fight as much as men to be good, but who cannot. They do evil and are violent. I wanted to talk about it. There is still a context dominated by stereotypes and culturally we continue to think that women do not do that kind of thing, that they are kinder and much less prone to violence. The reality is not like that ”.

Black humor, but humor, is another key to the success of this writer who has been described as the bastard daughter of Jerry Seinfeld and Patricia Highsmith. “In this case it was necessary because Nick and Amy do so many unpleasant, horrible and unforgivable things that the best way for that to happen is humor. Without humor a thriller it doesn’t work the same ”.

Journalist, prestigious critic of Entertainment Weekly Before being fired a victim of the crisis and starting her writing career, Flynn longs for her old profession, working with more people, busy life, but she would not return to journalism. It is what succeeds.