Nickelodeon He thrilled friends and strangers when he announced that he would be taking up the universe of Avatar with a series of productions in conjunction with Paramount Pictures doing a new study.

Among all the projects, a podcast appears which will be named Avatar: Braving the Elements and will host Janet varney (Korra’s voice) already Dante basco (Zuko’s voice). They will watch the series again from its inception.

Enter the amazing world of Avatar through the official Nickelodeon podcast. Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) each week as they rewatch each episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and break down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia.‘.

The Avatar podcast will be available on iHeartRadio.

‘Special guests, from cast members to producers, join them to explore elements of the Avatarverse, including the origins of the story and how Avatar came to life.‘says the statement released by Nickelodeon.

What do the voices of Avatar say about their return?

‘It is very rare to get to work on something that is as deeply rewarding, rich and continuous as Avatar-verse ‘, declared Jane varney. ‘I am very excited to be doing this new podcast with my wonderful friend Dante Basco, where we will be talking about all things Avatar-verse‘.

‘For years Avatar has been such an important part of my career. It’s so special to go back and relive our stories and memories of this project as Janet and I explore the universe together. ‘Dante Basco said, Zuko’s voice. “I’m looking forward to fans joining me on this journey as we discover things that we would have missed the first time we saw them.”

It is worth emphasizing that the podcast of Avatar It serves a sector of the public that still talks about the series on social networks and various platforms, however, it remains to be seen if at some point they decide to make some kind of investment in an animation, since it is something that fans are waiting for.

