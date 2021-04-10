I observe with grateful amazement in the Television section of this newspaper a half-page photograph of The hustler, the movie of my life, next to Apartment. For aesthetic and spiritual reasons, although a psychiatrist could also draw conclusions from this love in perpetuity, that the chill and emotion continue to assail me in the face of situations, dialogues and characters with whom I have lived for more than 50 years.

They tell in the report that in the new offer of the Disney + platform they do not include The hustler nor do other everlasting titles by Ford, Mankiewicz, Wilder, Lubitsch, which were produced by Fox before 1975. Selfishness assures me that this is not my problem. All these jewels are carefully kept in my home film library, in the almost extinct DVD and Blu-ray format. These wonderful creatures continue to give me life during the infinite moments that I spend in their company.

But I want to think that there is still a cinephilia of young people not brutalized by mobiles and the amphetamine although hollow world of Marvel. That they have the right to find on the platforms that admirable cinema that they will no longer be able to enjoy in the dark room. My experience with most of the movies offered to me through Movistar, Netflix and Amazon is regrettable. I wonder where they get so much inane, clonic, mediocre or infamous celluloid. And what are your selection criteria. I imagine that they serve for that terrifying proposal in its statement of killing the time of its audience. Okay, they also program the work of modern gurus like Tarantino and Almodóvar. What tedium. And in the catalog of the revolutionary and prestigious Filmin I find too many samples of a cinema that bores me, the one that I have suffered for too many years at festivals. Poor classicism. They want to destine it to the mausoleum. Or to oblivion.

