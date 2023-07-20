In Salvador Alvarado for several months there has been talk of replacing the common speed bumps with speed bumps, for the well-being of the mobile units that circulate through the city every day, however, new speed bumps appear almost daily throughout the city, as happened in Durango street, in the La Gloria neighborhood, because one was not enough, rather two were put up in a fairly short stretch, that is where Aarón Meza, director of Implan, will have to come in, who will have to act and start up that old project and regulate the installation of the stops, which should be noted, throughout the city are quite pronounced, thereby preventing safe transit for society.

It was so simple that it was solving the problem of sewage that has generated affectation for years and had not even tried to do so. Unfortunately there were two municipalities that suffered from it: Salvador Alvarado and Angostura. Based on what was stated by Enrique Román Cruz Gastélum, manager of the Drinking Water and Sewerage Board of Salvador Alvarado, with two new pumps they will be able to fix this problem. Now we just have to hope that this is the solution to the problem, because for many years the Mocorito River has been polluted and no solution was forthcoming. Hopefully the authorities are aware of the importance of caring for the environment and that public policies are well oriented and in this sense.

The first meeting between the Union of Workers at the Service of the Salvador Alvarado City Council and the municipal president Armando Camacho Aguilar has already taken place. It is said that this meeting left the commitment to work firmly for the well-being of society. It seems that future retirements and the entry of new union members were not discussed, an issue that Miguel Zazueta, union leader, should not let go, because in the blink of an eye the current year closes without the budget considering resources for retirement.

While the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage, headed by César Eutiquio Domínguez Sandoval, supports some communities in Angostura with water pipes due to the scarcity of the vital liquid, in a very different context there are families who, not lacking water, even use it to irrigate or wash the sidewalks. This is the last point that should motivate the paramunicipal manager to implement strategies to motivate society to take care of the vital liquid, from a simple talk, to the application of fines, because to date water consumption has increased by up to 40 percent, a figure that could rise and lead to excessive water consumption in a state where dry weather is a frequent problem.

