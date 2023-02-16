She knew every microsecond of the song as she knew every inch of her body. He listened to that symphony of strings and always imagined her as he contemplated her, shortly after meeting her, one spring night from a few steps behind: leaning on the balcony railing, with her glass of red wine in the middle of a party and letting lose his thoughts in the illuminated street. The two loved each other so much that they already had a song: Anyone Who Had a Heart. A cathedral, he said. A true hug, she commented, always less grandiloquent.

Dionne Warwick was the voice of the song of beautiful architecture and shared affection. Yet the two of them always said, “Play the Burt Bacharach song.” Ultimately, they were not wrong. Bacharach was the sound creator of Anyone Who Had a Heart. From his head had come those three minutes and four seconds of string passages, graceful displays of piano notes, concise rhythmic lace, gorgeous choruses, and the captivating heat of the trumpets ruffling hair to its final apogee. They both thought that not even on the seashore, in the moonlight, was there such a millimeter of romanticism.

Bacharach was a sublime songwriter who worked closely with Hal David. Bacharach put the music and David the lyrics. According to what he had told her one morning in an Opera cafeteria, Bacharach and David were one of the pairs of composers in the Brill Building, the “dream factory of pop”, as he described it. Carole King and Gerald Goffin, Carole King and Gerald Goffin, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman… They were all outstanding talents sharing composition rooms at 1619 Broadway, a stately building just north of Times Square. He knew it because, as a good journalism student who is not going anywhere, he had spent an entire university course reading a lot about that musical era of the American sixties and, during a trip to New York with some friends, he had a photo taken in the entrance of golden doors of the famous building.

She knew who Bacharach was because she loved movies. As a good Audiovisual Communication student, she spent more hours in the video library than in the classroom and, between coffees and some joint, she fell in love with the soundtrack of two men and one destiny. From that song composed by Burt Bacharach. Was there anything more beautiful than Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head? Well, there was, she said: seeing Paul Newman and Robert Redford sharing a screen that was bursting with delight. Everything was so perfect that she became the biggest Burt Bacharach fan in college. There wasn’t much competition at a time when everyone wanted to be from Los Planetas or any fashion group. indie.

Many years later, when he and she met and ended up in her room, Bacharach rang as she put on a playlist from her cell phone. It was dead of night and they were coming from the bars of Lavapiés when they decided to give the slip to her group of friends and head like lovers through the park to her house. With burning fingertips, Anyone Who Had a Heart filled the room, and Dionne Warwick’s voice was like a silk gown to both of them. She wrapped them up as if that first time in bed together had happened on one of the top floors of a Manhattan skyscraper and not on the first right of a narrow, dimly lit street in Lavapiés. When they shared the cigarette afterward, naked and with the song selected by her again, he said that thing about it being a cathedral and told her some things about Bacharach that she already knew. She wondered why men always needed to display their knowledge of her. They spent the day competing in an imaginary contest where only they did not get bored. But she didn’t say anything to him and kissed him again when she finished speaking.

Anyone Who Had a Heart it was his song like spring makes love to the cherry trees and all those things you read and feel when you’re gloriously infected by the high of two people meeting in time and space, as if destined. Four years later, Anyone Who Had a Heart it was still his song, although life had stopped having so many ups and, for a while now, it hadn’t stopped having downs. Some were minor downturns, but others opened up chasms. They were both crazy to know what was wrong. Because more things went wrong than they ever imagined.

One day, she cried uncontrollably. Another day, he got so angry that he was speechless. Another one, she was so upset that she lost her temper. And one more, he was so bored with everything that he got into bed long before the scheduled time. Both were worried and did not tell each other for not opening doors to territories that scared them. The two kept thinking of each other in the distance, but the shots of initial romantic love, so typical of cheap movies that we all swallow as teenagers, were far away.

Burt Bacharach died and the next morning at breakfast they both didn’t even mention it because they got into a stupid argument over their coffees still hot. They didn’t kiss each other every day before one walked out the door. It was she who left that morning while he stood sulking, already cursing the day. Like other mornings, she began to wash up the remains of the previous night’s dinner: plates, cutlery, glasses, and a frying pan. An informative podcast played on the smart speaker in the kitchen as his hands rubbed through the foam.

He was frowning when suddenly something magical happened: the podcast stopped and the loudspeaker started playing. Anyone Who Had a Heart. Those opening chords like moons in the sky and the sweet voice of Dionne Warwick singing those opening lines he knew by heart: “Anyone who’s ever loved could look at me and know that I love you/Anyone who ever dreamed could look at me/And know that I dream with you”. He smiled and an uncontrollable fervor of affection for her rose as he continued to wash the dishes and thought about asking her on the mobile whether to buy a good sea bass, accompanied by a good bottle of wine, to have dinner together that night at home.

It had been she who from her cell phone, linked from the first day to the speaker that they gave themselves for Christmas, had deliberately put on the song shortly after leaving through the portal, just before arriving at the bus stop. Technology already allows these things for those who still seek each other even in bad times and know that everyday love is something that can overcome friction, distances, abysses.

And the Burt Bacharach song came on, they both thought. A cathedral. A real hug.

