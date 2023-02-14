Barney is one of the most popular children’s content series, the purple dinosaur franchise belongs to mattel and it was on the air for many years. In this way, many infants who are adults today, and even parents, grew up with it on the screen. And since we are in the remake era, Barney It will return to surprise us in 2024.

Source: Mattel

Mattel announced that in 2024 the franchise of Barney will return with a new series. In addition, it will also bring products for the little ones and even for those who are now adults who feel nostalgic and affection for their children’s series.

The new Barney series will be produced by Nelvana of Corus Entertainment and will once again target the population that attends preschool who will you try to incentivize with

“lessons on love, community and encouragement”.

Official Barney merchandise will range from movies and music to books, clothing and products for the toddler community.

Source: Mattel

Although, for nostalgic adults, there will also be a line of clothing and accessories.

In addition, Mattel announced that content will also be developed for YouTube.

It is worth mentioning that the animation style will be modernized, now it is much more plastic, and thanks to the new format it manages to be much more expressive.

We recommend: 5 geeky places to celebrate February 14

Barney’s Fabulous Beginnings

The series began its broadcast in 1992, consisted of fourteen seasons consisting of 268 episodes which lasted about 30 minutes. Barney was created by Sheryl Leach.

It narrates the adventures of some dinosaurs with their kindergarten friends, who face various difficulties and resolve them in friendly ways.

Let’s see how nostalgic the reception will be for mature fans of the purple dinosaur in 2024.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.