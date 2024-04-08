Last December, after the celebration of the glittering Game Awards that reward the best video games of the year that is closing, criticism of the organizers of the gala intensified due to, according to many players, the presence of Hollywood stars, which of in some ways it overshadowed the celebration of video games itself.

The presence thing was true: Timothée Chalamet, Christopher Judge, Matthew McConaughey and Jordan Peele were present; The cameras focused on them a lot, some gave out prizes. But what was not true was the eclipse: no one stopped talking about the games because some stars had appeared who, with their presence, in addition to being admirers of the medium, contributed to giving shine to a gala that is grabbing more headlines and space media every year that passes.

This comes to mind that last Thursday was celebrated in Madrid Playing at home, a gala with the absolute vocation of celebrating the Spanish video game industry and in which a vote was organized to determine which were the 10 best Spanish video games in history. They did not have the size of the Game Awards, but measures like this dignify, normalize and make ambassadors of the digital medium better than anyone. The one that was chosen as the best game in history, by the way, was Commandos: Behind Enemy Linesfollowed by Blasphemous and of The Abbey of Crime.

The war game of tactics Commandos (1998) is a canonically good game, which had an exceptional impact and sales and if it was not the best of its year it was because, surely and with works like Ocarina of Time either Metal Gear Solidwe are talking about the best year in the history of the medium. Blasphemous (2019) is a worthy exercise in imagination and aesthetic brutality that since its appearance has breathed a lot of life into the Spanish industry, and the adventure The Abbey of Crime (1987), based on The name of the rose, It is a timeless classic that concentrates the best of the most cutting-edge era of the Spanish games industry. It is not unreasonable to think that, although many would change the order, the majority of people will be able to agree with those names, and with those that complete the top 10, which are PC Soccer, Commandos 2GRAY, Blasphemous, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metroid Dread and Blade: The Edge of Darkness.

Promotional image for 'Blasphemous', and the game 'Crime Abbey'.

The gala was organized by U-tad, one of the leading universities in terms of digital subjects. And in it, in addition to making the best Spanish video games known, he lived a heartfelt tribute to the native industry, from its beginnings in 1979 until today. There was a historical x-ray (going through the 80s, the vaunted “golden age of Spanish software”), there were tributes (such as a heartfelt dedication to Paco Suárez and Paco Portalo, parents of The fleathe first Spanish game with commercial distribution), there was laughter, feeling, recognition, nostalgia and a certain pride.

The list of the best games was voted on by the public, who chose from a preselection of fifty works that had been made by a professional jury (among whom was the writer of this). For the jury, which also chose its best games, the podium of Spanish works was, first of all, The Abbey of Crime, and then Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (2010).

Beyond the gala itself, or how much you agree with the chosen games, the truth is that the importance of the event also has to do with its function as a milestone, since it is the first initiative of this nature that It is carried out in Spain. The arts, all types of arts, are criticized, commercialized, praised, yes, but they are also celebrated. And initiatives like this not only contribute to normalizing video games as another cultural element, but also remove many of the undeserved suspicions, the unfair attacks, that this industry has suffered and that, in a way, confined it, for many years. , in the niche. A gala like this is good for all that. Well, and to remember how damn good it was Commandos, which today is still worth playing a game. As the spy would say Commandos 2with his French accent: “Trés bien”.

