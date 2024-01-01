Yes, for the second time in history the best-selling car of the year is a Tesla.

Before, during and after New Year's Eve we bombard you with lists, figures and statistics, but hopefully you don't mind. Today we have an important list, namely the best-selling cars of 2023. Which cars sold like hotcakes and what were the most important shifts?

The Bovag has all the figures ready, so we can answer these pressing questions for you. Let's start with the total number of cars sold in 2023. That was 369,791. That is a significant increase of 19%, but this is mainly because deliveries have been catching up. Of these cars, almost a third were fully electric (30.8%).

Best-selling brands

In terms of best-selling brands, there is a 'new' number 1. The past two years Kia to claim the top position, but Volkswagen managed to recapture it. With 34,958 registrations, the Germans are back at number 1, as usual.

Kia is at number 2, followed by Toyota. Did further BMW excellent business, because they claim a handsome fourth position. BMW simply did better with that Skodawhich completes the top 5.

So the top 5 looked like this:

Volkswagen (34,958 registrations; 9.5% market share) Kia (33,504 registrations; 9.1% market share) Toyota (25,576 registrations; 6.9% market share) BMW 20,529 registrations; 5.6% market share) Skoda (20,498 registrations; 5.5% market share)

Best-selling cars

Even more interesting is the list of models. That answers the question: what was actually the best-selling car of 2023? If you have anything from the sales figures in the past year, number 1 is no surprise. It has been clear for quite some time that the Tesla Model Y would become the undisputed number 1. This is also the case with 13,758 registrations.

This means we have one for the second time in history Tesla as the best-selling car in the Netherlands. In 2019 that was of course the Model 3but it is now completely overshadowed by the Model Y. With 5,058 registrations, the Model 3 did not sell even half as well, although this is still a good number.

Number 2 is a very different type of car, namely the Kia Picanto. That is the only car in the top 5 that does not have an electric variant, because the top 5 also consists of the Peugeot 208, Volvo XC40 and the Kia Niro.

Tesla Model Y (13,758 registrations; 3.7% market share) Kia Picanto (10,530 registrations; 2.8% market share) Peugeot 208 (9,007 registrations; 2.4% market share) Volvo XC40 (8,323 registrations; 2.3% market share) Kia Niro (7,412 registrations; 2% market share)

Although the 208 sold better than the XC40, more electric XC40s were sold than electric 208s. These two have exchanged pennies in the top 5 of EVs. We also see the Model 3 here and the Skoda Enyaq. Sales of the latter have slumped a bit, because in 2022 and 2021 this was still the best-selling EV in the Netherlands.

Anyway, the top 5 with the best-selling EVs looked like this:

Tesla Model Y (13,758 registrations; 12.1% electric market share) Volvo XC40 (6,342 registrations; 5.6% electric market share) Peugeot 208 (5,584 registrations; 4.9% electric market share) Tesla Model 3 (5,058 registrations; .4% electric market share) Skoda Enyaq (4,715 registrations; 4.1% electric market share)

Source: Bovag

