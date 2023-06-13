The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgadostars in a new controversy after spreading on social networks images of the luxurious fifteenth birthday party for his daughterAna Victoria, who questioned the seal of 4T austerity.

It was through Twitter where users revealed videos and photos of the alleged party of XV years from the daughter of Mario Delgado, where the leader of Morena apparently spared no expense, since great ostentation is observed in the party room.

In a video, the morenista’s daughter is even seen entering the venue mounted on a horse, while in an image Delgado appears dancing with her daughter in front of a large number of guests.

“Mario Delgado throws his daughter’s fifteenth birthday party in the style of republican austerity“”, “They never hated privileges, abuse of power or corruption, they just wanted it to be theirs”, “How many million pesos do you calculate that the little party for Mario Delgado’s daughter cost?” Are some of the comments that are read on Twitter on the subject.

Users claimed the national leader of Morena for the luxurious celebration for his daughter, which puts in doubt the austerity discourse of the 4T and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and who condemns the waste and excesses of neoliberal governments.

Mario Delgado was criticized for the luxurious XV-year party that he allegedly organized for his daughter. Photos: Twitter

Morena demands austerity from ‘corcholatas’

Just on Sunday, June 11, the Morena National Convention defined the rules for candidates for the presidential candidacy, among which the holding of “austere” tours in the country.

In accordance with the unanimously approved call, the ‘corcholatas’ will have from June 19 to August 27 to tour the states of the Republic, always ensuring that there is no waste in their events and trips, in addition to the fact that they cannot use public resources either to carry them out.

“They must behave in an austere manner, without wasting advertising or propaganda expensesand reject all undemocratic practices such as hauling, coercion, alliances with groups or people in exchange for perks,” said Alfonso Durazo, president of the National Council of Morena.

Another requirement was resign from public office in a period from June 12 to 16, so there are already several applicants who have reported that they are separating from their positions as of this Monday.

In addition, it was established ban on public debates among applicants, who will also not be able to participate in the media considered “adversaries against the Fourth Transformation”.