The European Car of the Year was already known, but we also have the World Car of the Year 2023.

In an election, often only one person can win, but if there are multiple elections, you still have several winners. For example, there are several car brands that can boast the title of Car of the Year. The most important election is of course the Autoblog Car of the Year, but you also have the European Car of the Year and the World Car of the Year.

The European Car of the Year was already announced in January, during the Brussels Motor Show. Surprisingly, it was an American car that took this prestigious title: the Jeep Avenger. This one secretly has a lot of European technology, but the result was still surprising.

At the moment we are again on the eve of another car show, namely the New York International Auto Show. The World Car of the Year has now been announced there. This one is a little less surprising.

The winner has become… the Hyundai Ionic 6. You would almost think that there is bribery, because last year the Hyundai Ioniq won 5. Or the Koreans just build very good cars, that is also possible.

The Ioniq 6 left behind the Kia Niro, the BMW (i)X1, the Mercedes C-class, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Nissan Z, among others. These cars were also all on the list of nominees.

In addition to taking overall victory, the Ioniq 6 also won in the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year categories. The latter is a bit debatable, but who are we to contradict a jury of 100 motoring journalists from 32 countries?

