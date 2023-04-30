I first saw Thalía as ‘María Mercedes’. At Galavisión we discover Mexican soap operas. They called the bus station the bus station and the rooms or rooms, bedrooms. Thalía has released an album (whatever it is: it’s on Spotify) that is a tribute to Spanish rock and pop. In ‘Thalía’s Mixtape’ she sings with David Summer ‘Give me back my girl’. She says in an interview with Carlos Megía that “if you want them to accept you and give you ‘likes’, you already screwed up”. She thought similar to that of Leticia Sabater when she told Luz Sánchez-Mellado: “Nobody knows the secret to success, but I already tell you that the secret to failure is trying to make everyone like you.” I wish I had the head of these women. The poet Luna Miguel has spent 48 hours reading in public (in public, in silence). And she hasn’t liked ‘Jane Eyre’. ‘The death of the reader’, the performance was called. I would ask Thalía and Leticia their opinion on this.

#doesnt #Jane #Eyre