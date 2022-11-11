We are in 1962. On the radio stations you hear “Some One to love, somebody new…” (“someone to love, someone new…”). The Beatles shake the bodies of the fans with their “Love me do”.

In Tokyo, from October 25 to November 7, the Motor Show opens its doors, with more than four hundred cars on display and, for the first time, the

number of visitors exceeds one million. One of the reasons is at the Honda stand, where the public crowds. The firm founded by Sohichiro, since 1948, has carved out an important space for itself in the motorcycle scene. At the competition level, in 1961, and in the 125 cc category, the Australian Tom Phillis was the first rider to win a World Championship event with a Honda (Spanish GP), and he won the 125 title at the end seasonal (in 1962, he is killed on the Isle of Man and his ashes will be scattered on the starting line of the Tourist Trophy). And the legendary Mike Hailwood, Mike “The Bike”, has been in the 1961 season, 250 world champion with Hamamatsu’s signature four-cylinder. And in 1962, the British Jim Redman has won the championship title with his Honda 350, the first of five consecutive titles that he will achieve in “three and a half” brand.

At the 1962 Tokyo Motor Show, the public surrounds the Honda Sport 360



But now it is not about two but about four wheels. The reason that

focuses the interest of the public It is a small (2.99 meters long) convertible, with two seats and only 510 kilos. It is the first car to sport the Honda logo. Its attractive lines hide a no less interesting mechanic. Under the front bonnet there is a beautiful little 356 cc four-cylinder, with double overhead camshafts, all made of light alloy, and which offers 33 CV at an incredible speed of 9000 rpm, that is to say: it is an engine of more 93 hp per liter of displacement. The technology, the experience in competition motorcycles, is evident.

With this mechanical masterpiece pulsing inside, the Honda Sport 360 exceeds 120 km/h. At its side, Honda also presents the Sport 500. It is twenty-one centimeters longer, and has a 492 cc engine that offers 40 CV of power at 8,000 rpm, transmitted to the rear wheels by chain, like a motorcycle. And as for the running gear, the four wheels are independent, something to keep in mind at a time when rigid rear axles were quite common, included in sports cars. After the show, at the wheel of the S360, Soichiro Honda himself attends the General Assembly of the Honda National Meeting. In the mind of the former mechanic and driver, is entering the world of four wheels as a car manufacturer and, as with motorcycles, accompanying this initiative with entry into competition, with Formula 1.

The S500 and S600 for street



Of these two prototypes, 360 and 500, will be born at the 1963 Tokyo Motor Show, the series S500 and the S600.

Seen from the outside, the definitive S 500 sees its exterior mirrors set back from the windscreen, and incorporates one-piece bumpers with shields, as well as different wheel trims. The engine, which finally has a displacement of 531 cc, gives 44 hp at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 4.6 mkg at 4,500 rpm. Of the S500, fifteen hundred units were produced until March 1964, when it was replaced by the S600.

The 1964 S600, with a 606 cc engine and 57 hp at 8,500 rpm.



The S600, thanks to its 606 cc engine, has 57 hp at 8,500 rpm, which is the best performance of the entire “S” series. Externally, it differs from the S500, due to its wheels, its widened grille with seven chrome bars instead of three, and a different bumper. In the spring of 1965, it incorporates new round headlights and a coupé body variant appears. Retaining the same dimensions, the coupé produces very different sensations to the eye. The imbalance between the driver and passenger area with respect to the bonnet makes it appear longer, creating a very sporty image.

The latest series of S600 will receive a double chain transmission, which will incorporate its successor, the S800.

The S800, the end of the beginning



The S800, the culmination of the S series, is presented at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1965, in convertible and coupé bodies, but the S600 will still be in production for a year until reaching a total of thirteen thousand units.

Both the S600 and the S800 had a coupe body



The S800 debuts a new variant of the four-cylinder, with 791 cc and 70 hp at 8,000 rpm, which takes it to a top speed of 160 km/h. The ratios of the four-speed gearbox logically change, and the first is already synchronized. The size of the wheels differs, but the suspensions are practically identical to the S600.

Outwardly, the design of the S800 changes slightly. It is distinguished at first glance by the bulge on the hood, as well as by the headlights and taillights, and by a grille made up of a black grille adorned by two chrome bars that receive the oval-shaped indicators.

In the month of May 1966, the double chain transmission is replaced by a more classic cardan. Models sold in Japan have drum brakes, but S800s destined for export have front discs.

In April 1968 the latest evolution of the S800 arrives. Some unattractive side lights appear and the taillights change. The chassis is improved, the engine incorporates a new carburettor and the front discs are also incorporated in the models sold in Japan. The front suspensions receive some modifications that, together with some new covers, serve to improve behavior. The driver, who sits on the small seat, has before his eyes two large counters: the speedometer up to 200 km/h and the rev counter up to 10,000 rpm, with a white area, not red, from 8,500 rpm… And a sound that falls in love, a sound that will be appreciated by those who love powerful Japanese motorcycles.

With 70 hp and a very tight weight, the S800 exceeded 160 km / h in the happy sixties



There is a small series of the S800, called Racing, with power increased to 103 hp, without bumpers, with magnesium rims, and a five-speed gearbox.

After 11,523 units, in 1970 the S800 disappeared from the catalogue, thus ending a saga that put Honda on four wheels.

Put yourself in a situation, think of a time when, leaving aside photo machines and motorcycles, citing the Japanese word regarding cars, in Europe meant causing looks over the shoulder… And the S800 was the prelude that many things were about to change.

«Well, you know. We all want to change the world. You tell me that it’s evolution… » (Wow, you know, we all want to change the world. You tell me it’s evolution…), proclaimed in 1968, the Beatles with their «Revolution». And Honda was ready to revolutionize…