Today, the “fifty-second” of the prosperous UAE begins today, which is full of the achievements of its wise leadership and the achievements of its children in various fields, levels and fields.

On the eve of the official entry into the 50th anniversary, the Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee met under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Committee and the members, to review the great preparations for the activities related to the beautiful event that takes us along the paths of the UAE Centennials, In accordance with the main pillars carried by the directives of the Leader of the March of Goodness, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to declare 2021 “the year of fifty”, and to launch it “in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE their homeland, and invites the people of the nation to reflect on The values ​​of the past and its achievements, pride and pride in our founding fathers, in addition to inspiring young people to develop their perceptions about the ambitions of the next fifty years and support them to achieve qualitative national achievements that enhance the march of progress and prosperity ».

The pulse of the celebration of the historical occasion stems from the “spirit of union” that characterized the celebration of the people of the Emirates on their national day over the past decades, which stems from maximizing the values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the State of the Union, the spirit of work, perseverance, giving and giving, and recalling the sacrifices of the founding fathers and the generation of construction and preserving the achievements and gains made thanks to From God and adhering to that noble and glowing leaping spirit, and with it you sharpen energy and energies to continue the march of achievements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed the nature of performance and work during the next phase when he said, “The 50 years that have passed have been years of progress, prosperity, prosperity and achievement .. and in the next fifty we need a faster movement because Our ambitions have become greater, who cannot double his effort and achievements 10 times, and will not be part of our government team during the coming period. ”

What applies to the responsible applies to each of us, and the Emirati person is the model and basis, as the celebration carries in its details more determination, determination, work and effort to touch boundless ambitions that add new building blocks to the Emirates edifice that achieve the sustainability of prosperity and flowers for future generations who will remain faithful to the values ​​of the founding fathers and the shining of glory that It flutters high, and under his banner the Emirates wrote an epic of glory and achievement and laid an inspiring model for construction that nations and peoples can sing about.