Barcelona suffered a disappointmentas Xavi Hernández himself considered, at the premiere of LaLiga Santander against Rayo Vallecano, in which he could not go from a goalless draw at the Spotify Camp Nou, and his performance fell far short of the great expectations generated during the preseason thanks to the signings and the good performance on the pitch.

This Saturday the Barça team did not find the fluidity in the game or the expected success in front of goal and the existing illusion, which led to 81,104 people attending the ‘culer’ fiefdom on August 13, got stuck.

In the midst of the bad hour of the squad, the defender Gerard Hammered did not have minutes. His absence seemed to have been predicted since the hiring of Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen.

What perhaps was not seen coming was that the commentators of the broadcast for Latin America mentioned Shakira at the moment that Piqué appeared on camera with signs of frustration.

The ‘mockery’ has been highly commented on social networks.

(Don’t stop reading: She believed for 5 years that her boyfriend was a millionaire soccer player and ended up bankrupt).

‘He left on the bike!’

In the match between Barcelona and Rayo, around minute 5 of the match, the reporter Germán Sosa tells Quique Wolff, his broadcast partner: ‘Look who’s on the bench.’

Then the latter adds: “And Shakira? She’s not here, no”.

“It’s gone,” Sosa replies as laughter resonates in the cabin.

“He left on the bike!”he concludes.

The season has just started and there are still 15 days left in the transfer market to finish putting together the squad that Xavi wants. The demands are a midfielder, Bernardo Silva, and a left-back, Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona’s opportunity to redeem itself from this early disappointment will be next Sunday with a visit to the Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad. For that match, Barça already has a big setback guaranteed: the loss of captain Sergio Busquets, who was sent off against Rayo.

More news

SPORTS