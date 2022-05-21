The travel and tourism movement is preparing to start a new active and prosperous season after entering the stage of recovery from Corona after more than two lean years in which the pandemic imposed its word, and inflicted the sector with huge losses worldwide, and even caused its complete collapse in many countries that depended on the tourism sector as the only resource head of its economy.

Our proposal today is not related to those prospects, as we are in a homeland of positivity and addressing challenges, but rather about the distinctive Emirati fingerprints on the travel and tourism industry, which made travel, which was seen by parents and grandparents as a “piece of torment”, a beautiful and enjoyable experience.

A few days after one of the most successful editions of the 29th Arabian Travel Market, which saw more than 23,000 visitors, we were on a date with Airport Show 2022.

The exhibition witnessed the participation of 1,500 exhibitors from 150 countries, with a growth rate of more than 100%. 16% this year alone.

I stopped at the speech of Lieutenant-General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Residence, before the World Airport Leaders Forum 2022, accompanying the Airports Exhibition, that: Dubai airports operate according to an integrated system, which is considered the best in the world, and that 90% of passengers’ procedures are completed before their arrival at the counter. Passports, and 100 million passengers have used the smart gates at Dubai airports, since their installation in 2019 and until the end of last March, after the administration established 122 smart gates across Dubai airports, serving as passports employees, as the majority of travelers do not require the passage of the passport officer, until arrival To the plane gate, through the smart travel portal, and the matter has proven its efficiency and worth during the “Covid-19” crisis.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri famous saying turned into a method of work when he said, “Our traveler suffers and is not humiliated,” a translation of the vision of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that the airport is not a transit point for travel but rather a bridge. One of the bridges of civilized and human communication between humans, and thanks to everyone who made the travel experience an integrated pleasure.