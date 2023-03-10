The answer is clear: silence with all the media. This is how Roma, compactly, reacts to the confirmation of the disqualification for two matches that the Sports Court of Appeal confirmed today. The Giallorossi club, especially in the light of the investigation carried out by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, believes that it has suffered a serious injustice and for this reason it will not let any member speak either before or after the next two league matches that the Portuguese coach will have to skip, those against Sassuolo and Lazio.

This, of course, regardless of the results that accrue in the field. As is equally obvious, however, there will be normal communication activity before and after the Europa League match against Real Sociedad scheduled for next Thursday. All this, precisely to underline how Roma as a whole deem the stop imposed on the Special One unjust, above all because up until now the management had never appealed for any of the sanctions that had been inflicted on both Mourinho and his collaborators, when they had incurred in their repeated disqualifications. Evidently, for Rome, now the measure is full.