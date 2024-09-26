And Rocha? “Here is Rochahere it is with you”, The state governor responded Ruben Rocha Moya to the culiacanenses in it Culiacan City Hall during the presentation of a package of socially-oriented works that will have an investment of more than 158 million pesos to boost the economy.

Upon arriving at the event a young man asked him and Rocha? And he answered that he is with the young people, also in his speech he skillfully answered the question that has gone viral on social networks, so the governor has answered that is carrying out works and bringing investmentas well as attending to the vulnerable sectors.

It is definitely a good answer from the Governor Rochawas shown at highly relevant public events, making it clear that it is very present in the state capital and active. He attended the citizens’ meeting for Peace, and it must be acknowledged that he stood up for himself and showed great political stature.

He also recognized and delivered Distinctions for 27 Sinaloa companies for promoting gender equality in the workplace, mainly by providing opportunities for women and men under the same conditions and rights, definitely a good message.

At noon was the cherry on the cake, in an event with a lot of social meaning, the Governor Ruben Rocha was in the courtyard of Culiacan City Hall accompanied by the Mayor Juan de Dios Gamez where they launched a paving program for 35 streets in 19 popular neighborhoods and in six municipalities.

Yesterday was a day of messages, Governor Rocha showed that he is present in Culiacán, that the activity in the state capital continues and that he is attentive to the citizens, in addition, with much joking he responded to the viral phrase, turning it into something positive in his favor, as it should be in these cases and he turned it around, in the process, he showed that category and political stature that he has, so pay close attention.

Featured. The federal deputy from Sinaloa, Ricardo Madrid Pérez, made his debut by taking the stand during yesterday’s session in the Congress of the Union, where he expressed the support of his Parliamentary Group of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, in favor and in support of the Youth Building the Future program being a constitutional right.

In an impeccable presentation, as is typical of the young but experienced politician, since the beginning of the legislature, Deputy Ricardo Madrid has shown that he has what it takes and is standing out in a highly competitive national field. He is now in the big leagues and is already a voice that goes up to the podium to defend his bench.

Not to compare, but there are other federal deputies from Sinaloa who have been in office for more than six consecutive years and are going for their third term and their voice is still not known, they are not interested in going to the podium, much less positioning a point in favor of their parliamentary group, in the end in politics success is not a coincidence. So don’t lose sight of it.

Sinaloa. From Mexico City we receive information that the new Secretary of Administration and Finance, Joaquín Landeros, has been a pleasant surprise. He has been seen very active in accompanying Governor Rubén Rocha in his efforts in the federal government. The young man understands the subject.

Political Memory. “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist hopes it will change; the realist adjusts the sails”: William George Ward.

