Centre-left: Renzi, premiership to Schlein if he gets more votes

We tell the Democratic Party that in a coalition the leader is the one who gets the most votes. If Schlein, who is the leader of the Democratic Party because he earned it with the primaries, wins the elections, it will be up to you to be Prime Minister”. Having said this, Matteo Renzi, on Start on SkyTg24, invites us to consider that “it is not for this reason that I take and support Schlein’s ideas” and reiterates that “with Schlein there is a very simple path, we are two different parties and I have no say in what the PD or the other coalition partners do, I limit myself to saying that there is an important political fact. Schlein, whose ideas on many issues are different from mine, has understood, indeed he has always said, that if you want to build an alternative, everyone must join together and remove the vetoes”.

The leader Iv recontextualizes with a joke the now famous photo of the ‘Match of the heart’: “I understand that the image is evocative and symbolic but it was a charity match and I would like us not to load it with political meaning, also because otherwise one would have to say that since La Russa made the team, then he is the head of Italian politics. And that worries me a little…”.

They return to the dialogue in the center-left, Renzi speaks of “a job on which Schlein asks those in opposition to stick to a shared program and make an effort on these issues. Then we move forward each with our own machine, on guarantees or measures for businesses, for example, I claim to have different ideas”. “I have not changed, but I say that if you want to be a reformist, if you want to have an impact, you cannot stay outside the institutions and play with the rules that exist”.

Renzi: “We are with the centre-left also in Liguria”

