In the prelude to the supposed meeting that would take place between the lawyers of Shakira and Gerard Piquedue to their separation process, new details of interest continue to emerge every day in the entertainment press.

This Thursday, a video of an award ceremony with the Barcelona Football Club, in which Piqué seemed not to reciprocate Shakira’s affection, stole all eyes.

Now, the separation of the singer and the footballer is back in vogue due to a new recording. On this occasion, for Shakira’s reaction to a man who, at the Miami airport, yelled “You look gorgeous.”

Shakira surprises

As it has been known, Shakira has already left the United States with her two children, Milan and Sasha, after a few good days of vacation.

At that time, the woman from Barranquilla visited sports venues such as the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium in California. In all her visits she was very well received by the public.

Meanwhile, Gerard Piqué, who was on tour with the Barcelona Football Club in North America, suffered rejection from fans in all his games, apparently due to the end of his relationship with Shakira.

The shouts with the name of the barranquillera and loud whistles so they let him see.

This Friday, a recording highlighted the affection of the American population with Shakira.

As he passed through the Miami airport, a man yelled at him: “You look gorgeous”.

Shakira, hand in hand with her children, turned to see and gave her a smile.

“Others would even get angry and she was super attentive”say his fans.

I love how the man yells at Shakira, you’re gorgeous Shakira and she turns around and smiles, others would even get angry and she’s super attentive, without a doubt we didn’t make the wrong idol

Humble ✨ pic.twitter.com/74fI5zhWaG – Shakira carla Shakira in Spanish (@shakiracarla) August 5, 2022

The court case facing Shakira

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Spanish city of Barcelona requested a sentence of eight years and two months in prison and a fine of 23.8 million euros for the Colombian singer Shakira, accused of six felonies against the Public Treasury for defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, pretending that he did not reside in Spain.

The public ministry presented its indictment before the Catalan Justice, after the artist rejected last Wednesday the last agreement of the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce sentences and avoid trial. One more problem, after the separation with the Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira already returned the 14.5 million demanded by the Tax Agency and three other interests, for which the highly qualified mitigation of damage repair has been applied to reduce the sentence, which could amount to up to six years in prison for each crime.

As none of the requested sentences exceeds two years in prison and lacks a record, in the event of a possible conviction Shakira could benefit from a suspension of the sanction and avoid going to prison.

The prosecution maintains that, having resided in Spain for more than 183 days a year,

Shakira “was a tax resident in Spain and had the obligation to pay taxes on all of her worldwide income”, both with respect to IRPF (Individual Income Tax) and wealth tax.

It was known, thanks to an official statement, that the legal part of the singer did not reach an agreement with the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge says that there is enough evidence for the artist to go to trial. “We consider that it is a clear violation of the person, of his rights. He has always had impeccable behavior as a taxpayer and a determination to resolve the inconveniences”he warned himself.

Gerard Piqué, for his part, is just a few days away from making his debut with Barcelona in the new LaLiga season. His ownership hangs in the balance, after the hiring of Jules Koundé.

