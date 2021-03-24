In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Tuesday, the following participants cooked: Fernando Carlos, Georgina Barbarossa, Hernán El Loco Montenegro, Sol Pérez, Daniel Aráoz and Gastón Dalmau.

The challenge faced by celebrities was cooking fish and shellfish. The jury composed of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular He warned them that before preparing the dishes, they would have to “negotiate.”

Then a very special guest entered the studio: Roberto Moldavsky, who had been a participant in the first season of MasterChef Celebrity.

Roberto Moldavsky returned to the MasterChef Celebrity kitchen. His mission was to help the participants of this edition to negotiate the ingredients. Here, with Sol Pérez. Capture TV.

On his brief return to the reality show kitchen, the comedian, who for years had a jacket business in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Once, joined the game by giving the participants ideas about how to move in the negotiation in order to keep the ingredients. that they were most interested in.

Later, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro He enjoyed the benefit of his silver medal: they allowed him to meet with the three members of the jury for advice on how to prepare clams, the main ingredient with which he had to work.

After listening carefully to the chefs, he decided to accept the challenge of making a New England style soup. They pointed out that it was not easy, but the former basketball player assured that he is not afraid of challenges.

The result was great: Montenegro got congratulations at the time of the tasting and went up to the balcony. The same was achieved by Sol Pérez, who made fettuccini with cockles and obtained the approval of Donato De Santis himself, the Italian chef specializing in pasta.

The other two participants who went up to the balcony and, consequently, will compete today on Wednesday for benefits were Fernando Carlos and Gastón Dalmau.

Conversely, Georgina Barbarossa and Daniel Aráoz they took the gray aprons. That is to say, they will have to do their best in Thursday’s playoffs so as not to go directly to Sunday’s elimination gala.

