The controversy has been present throughout the LaLiga season and on the last day it was not going to be less. Bypassed by many, but some madridistas have rescued an action by Lodi on Jota in the 90th minute that they request as a penalty. There is nothing punishable, although there is a slight touch with the knee before the fall of the Portuguese player.

Some Madrid fans showed their complaints on social networks about this new controversial action. Sánchez Martínez, apparently with good judgment, decided not to point out anything and from the VAR no one warned him about the possible infraction.