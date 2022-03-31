Bernal, with orange jersey, pedaled last Sunday.

And on the 60th he pedaled on the road… For two months Egan Bernal has been rebuilding his body, destroyed after crashing into a bus in a process that could be called biblical in a certain way. In the beginning was nothingness, darkness, death quadriplegia an inch from his spinal cord on January 24. This is what he himself reported after two weeks in the ICU, several operations to rebuild his spine, his left femur, his knee. “My son has been reborn,” said his mother, Flor. And he was silent afterwards and only communicated his progress to the world through clips on his Twitter, on his Instagram… He was, in effect, a newborn child who learns to walk, goes for a walk, rides a stationary bike, does gymnastics , learn to ride a bike, more pedal strokes, and grow healthy and beautiful.

This is how the miracle is told that he summarizes in a sentence on an Instagram from a few days ago, a sunny Sunday morning, along with a photo, him, in orange, the color of Ineos in training, and to his right, on a bicycle Rosa, his girlfriend, María Fernanda, also happy in orange, pedaling, and looking straight ahead at the camera, along a quiet road that seems to lead to the paradise they live in: “The happiest day of my life. After 2 months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more. A day later, on Monday, the photo is a film and a story. A 100-kilometre ride, a motorcycle from which his friend Camilo Castilblanco is filming him, and the speedometer reads 36 kilometers per hour, a road on the way to Zipaquirá, his paradise, and Egan, who rides with his cyclist friends Brandon Rivera and Diego Japo Vásquez accelerates and overtakes them, and takes them out of the wheel in a magnificent attack, and writes: “Either I did not lose the level that much or they have not improved at all”.

MORE INFORMATION

That is where the story of the creation of the new Egan will end, what they call a miracle, a fact that for specialists, so skeptical of what is not science, it is also almost so, although they prefer to describe it more as a “very fast recovery”. “That in two months he will pedal again is very good,” says Pedro Celaya, a cycling doctor who recalls that, after a two-year break, Armstrong was never the same again or that Joseba Beloki never recovered from a fall in the Tour in which he shattered his hip. “In people so young, and so sporty, with such muscular quality, the bones heal quickly and the muscle atrophy caused by inactivity is not very pronounced, the muscle recovers quickly. Another thing will be to get back in shape, check how the accident has influenced your physical capacity, how the fractures have healed, because we must not forget that the bone marrow is where red blood cells are manufactured, so important for performance… But For that, time will have to pass.”

According to Strava – the app that records all the cyclists’ outings, which then publish them on the network – it is that outing around his Zipaquirá, Bernal traveled 87 kilometers, with a drop of 1,000 meters, in three and a half hours, at 25 per hour on average, at 128 watts of power. Extraordinary numbers for a newcomer.

And the fans are inflamed and say, Egan dear, we miss you, come back. They all count. Will he return for the Vuelta in mid-August? Will he come back sooner? Will he come back later? No one doubts that he will return. And his team takes advantage of the wave of optimism and faith that surrounds the rebirth of the 25-year-old Colombian who won the Tour at 22 and the Giro at 24 and organizes a march to satisfy the thirst of the runner and the need of the people of cycling. via Zwift, an app that turns the TV or computer screen into a race stage for everyone who pedals connected to their trainers.

Nobody gives dates for his return to competition, although taking into account the cases of Chris Froome and Remco Evenepoel, eight months after the accident seems like a sensible date. Both cyclists, who suffered horrific falls and fractures of the pelvis, femur and other bones, also had a very quick first recovery. Remco, even younger than Egan, accelerated his comeback and four months after his crash, on August 15, 2020 at the Giro di Lombardia in the first year of the pandemic, he was ready to train at the same level as his teammates. . He suffered so much, however, that he had to stop after a few weeks and return to the clinic as his wounds had not completely healed. In February 2021 he returned again, but he did not start competing with a bib until May, until a Giro from which he retired due to a fall, almost nine months after his accident. After eight months Chris Froome returned, who suffered a fall in June 2019 at the age of 34. The stoppage of the pandemic hid his problems, his inability to return to a good level. In the Vuelta del 20, which ended more than three hours behind Primoz Roglic, he verified that his right leg, the one that suffered a broken femur, had 20% less power than the left one and discovered that a screw in the femur had broken the bone and rubbed against his quadriceps when he pedaled. He never fully recovered.

