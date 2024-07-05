Hamburg, Germany.- France was in charge of kicking the Portuguese national team out of UEFA EURO 2024 in the quarter-finals round this Friday.

Roberto Martinez’s Portuguese side would play their last game under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced that the European Championship in Germany would be his last continental tournament.

The Portuguese captain left the competition without scoring any goals, only two positive penalties in the series against Slovenia and France, respectively.

Against the first team, the Portuguese team celebrated their qualification for the last eight, but in this third round they suffered defeat at the hands of the French.

In what was surely Cristiano Ronaldo’s last day at a European Championship, the striker headed the list of Portuguese players to secure the payment.

However, on the third occasion in Portugal’s favour, Joao Félix missed his shot and France did not forgive to become the second guest to the semi-finals of EURO 2024. 0-0 officially and 5-3 on penalties.

Didier Deschamps’ team will face Roberto Martinez’s Spanish team, who eliminated host Germany in extra time today.

