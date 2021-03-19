Stay at home this weekend, Mallorcans were warned this morning after the island was hit by a Cold Front which led to freezing temperatures in the mountains.

Emergency services said that the cold weather would continue throughout the weekend and more snow is being forecast for the weekend.

The police also warned drivers to be extra careful because of the poor condition of islands roads after rain this morning.

Rainfall today: liters per square meter:

9 Escorca, Lluc 7 Pollença 7 Port de Pollença 5 Escorca, Son Torrella 4 Sa Pobla 4 Artà 3 Llucmajor 3 Sineu 3 Palma, Universitat 3 Sóller, Puerto 3 Binissalem.

Minimum temperatures: