A twinge of pain in the left thigh and the immediate feeling of not being able to continue the game. Ciro Immobile stopped in the 29th minute of Lazio-Udinese as he was going towards the opponent’s goal following an action concluded by Milinkovic’s header. He immediately asked for the change. At the end of the match Fabio Rodia, club doctor of the biancoceleste club, declared to Lazio Style microphones: “Immobile had a resentment in his left hamstring, now we will wait for the next few hours to establish the diagnosis and recovery times. In fact, it will take a couple of days to understand the exact evolution of the clinical picture. The first sensations are not positive, but the important thing is that Ciro stopped immediately. Another aspect to underline is that it is the first injury he suffers in that particular point of the body ”.

Without the deputy Ciro

–

This season Ciro Immobile has not missed a Lazio match. Always present in the ten days of the championship and in the four of the Europa League. Scoring 6 goals in Serie A and one in the Cup. In general, since 2016, 149 wins, 53 draws and 70 defeats have come in the 272 races with Immobile; without the striker, in 33 games the tally is 9 wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats. This season for the Sarri bomber also the overtime since a deputy of him was missing from the summer. As in the past, however, Caicedo (in the Inzaghi management) and Muriqi had been. It was thought to focus on Ciccio Caputo of Sampdoria as an alternative to the Biancoceleste captain. But then the Lazio market went elsewhere with 8 reinforcements for a cost of about 50 million euros. Forward came from Verona Matteo Cancellieri a 20-year-old winger whom Sarri decided to turn into a center forward from retirement. Except that in practice, as happened against Udinese, the coach chose another way. So it was Pedro who took over from Immobile with the movement of Felipe Anderson to the center of the front line. And Cancellieri took over only in the final. A void that from the purchasing campaign is pushing into the middle of the Biancoceleste season. At the end of the game, Sarri talked about the stop of Immobile and the replacement of him during the stop period. “Having a deputy building that has similar numbers to his is tough. When players are so lacking it is clear that there is always a minimum of repercussions. Let’s try to make sure that it is as little as possible. Yes, it is a heavy absence ”.