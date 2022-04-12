This Sunday, the long-awaited day for the brunette militancy and the supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived, unfortunately, the result of this great democratic event was already known to all of us even before the vote.

Unfortunately, because our country had the opportunity for this instrument of citizen participation to encourage the mobilization of society and upon reaching a certain percentage of participation, make it binding, which we were able to turn into a vehicle for participation in decision-making. to influence the changes that society needs, it became a mere simulation.

And it is this simulation and consultation in a way that permeates so that the parties opposed to the majority do not join this noble exercise that in another context and used in another way, would have been a resounding success, not quite the opposite as what it happened yesterday.

We cannot demerit or pretend that they did not happen, of course, all the irregularities in the environment of this exercise, the public budget, the mobilization, the transportation, the payment for voting, the condition of participation so as not to take away any economic support program. , the raccoon, the same as always.

Worse yet, the expected percentage of votes was not even achieved.

But now what next?

After this exercise, what is the role that the opposition should play? or the same party in power before the narrative that this consultation generated for them. Is he still the popular President? Of course yes. As before? we cannot know, it may be yes or it may be more, even. Is anything going to change after this event? No, nothing is going to change, Mexico is going to continue along the same path, with a hegemonic command and a President who bets on his popularity and the power of his movement.

Now the opposition has a new objective, the Electrical Reform, but not before making an assessment of what happened this weekend.

Did the President win or did the opposition win? Given this subjective reality, to venture to give a winner would be to fall into the narrative of the president who, of course, will be assumed triumphant, but without a doubt, a bittersweet taste will also have been left due to the low participation that this event generated.

It continues for the president and brunette, to try to continue seeking legitimacy with actions rather than with speech.

Continue for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, solve its internal problems and regroup, together, they can be a powerful opposition.

It continues for the National Action Party to reinforce its narrative, the antagonism has helped no other party like them.

It continues for parties like the PRD, Citizen Movement and the Green Party to assume and define themselves because politics is becoming a fight of two.

It remains for the citizens to find between the lines the truth of the speeches, create political awareness and choose wisely because the decisions of the present are going to be the consequences of tomorrow.

See you next time.