Government, the post-Meloni era is already in the works

In the sky of Government a very “dark” cloud is gathering: some are talking about a “government under siege”, some seem to be predicting new premierships, some are alluding – also supported by some suggestive statements from the Prime Minister – to legal plots against the government establishment, some are evoking the early political elections (even indicating the exact year: 2026) and who, like the Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvinion the stage of the Rimini Meeting, reiterates – trying to reassure -: “the government will last 5 years”.

But you know, excusatio non petita, accusatio manifest! So something is moving! And this creeping, telluric movement seems to interest – this is perhaps the most indicative and interesting aspect – both the majority, as well as (Grillo teaches!) the opposition so much so that there are rumours of possible and imminent splits.

The European elections have left their mark! The push to the right that came out of the ballot boxes (and underlined in a very marked and – with all due respect – unusual way by the firstborn of the Cav) accompanied by the decision of the Government, or rather of the Prime Minister Georgia Meloninot to vote Ursula von der Leyen new President of the European Commission and thus opening a political fracture (clear and public) between Brussels and Italy has alarmed many circles, contributing substantially to opening an evident reflection on the future.

Hence the impetuous manifestation of cultural distinctions: on prisons as on immigration, and the opening of eternal Pandora’s boxes: from the sustainability of the social system (starting with the pension system) without an expansion of the tax base, to the need to open up to immigration to overcome the demographic winter that grips Italy. All very important problems but also very well-known, very old, returned to the fore, mysteriously, all together and at a very particular moment for a Government grappling with European nominations and, above all, with a very difficult budget maneuver.

But there is more. Added to all this is a deafening silence from the largest opposition party and its secretary Elly Schlein which, after the unexpected breath of fresh air received at the European elections, seems to have sniffed the air. So: keep quiet! The numbers at the moment guarantee (very largely) the government (as they guaranteed Berlusconi in 2011) but the signs foreshadow something new for the Bel Paese and the claim of “freedom” (political, cultural, social) appears strategic to support this perspective.