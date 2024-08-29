And now…? What’s happening… In Puglia and the South? “La Piazza” is back

And now…? What’s happening… In Puglia and the South? This is the question at the centre of the first debate that kicked off the seventh edition of “La Piazza”, the affaritaliani.it event that takes place in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 29 to 31 August. The director will moderate the debate Angel Maria Perrino.



“For tourism, this Region has made great strides, there are many things that still need to be improved, we made a strategic plan born in 2016 with a projection in 2025 and implemented in 2019. We need to invest in infrastructure and transport, but we cannot do it alone”, he says Loredana Capone, vice president of the Regional Council of Puglia and vice president of the Democratic Party. “The investments – he adds – made in low-cost companies are not enough. We need to grow, there are entrepreneurs, professionals and citizens who care a lot about Puglia”.

Second Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health and coordinator of Brothers of Italy in Puglia, “the North is starting to understand that if the South starts up again, Italy will start up again. Government policies and stability represent an extraordinary lever to make the South grow. The issue of health in Puglia has a flaw. I agree with Capone on the great steps taken in tourism in Puglia as demonstrated by the holidays of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni here in Puglia, but steps forward must be made in healthcare. We have an excellent medical class, but there must be a concerted effort” to do better.

“Not only Puglia, but also Calabria. Investments have been made on the state road on one side and on the high-speed rail on the other”, the intervention of Roberto Marti, senator and coordinator of the League in Puglia.

Among the guests of “La Piazza” also Mario Turco, vice president of the 5 Star Movement: “The Puglia Region has done a lot on infrastructure, with three airports that have gone from local to international. We are waiting for the opening of the Taranto airport. There is still a lot to do, high speed is not enough, we also need local transport. There is a risk of an overdose of tourism concentrated in a few locations and turning into negative tourism without transmitting the traditions of Puglia. Puglia should also be discovered in the hinterland. As for Taranto (formerly Ilva ed.) polluting sources must be closed. The role of the State is fundamental. We have not succeeded but continue to say that a process of economic reconversion and the role of the State are needed. Today the State is a spectator. In Europe, states enter the economy and protect citizens and businesses to get out of the crisis. We cannot live on tourism alone, we need manufacturing and industry”.

To conclude the first debate Mauro D’Attis, coordinator of Forza Italia in Puglia and member of the Anti-Mafia Commission: “We cannot forget the industry in Italy and in Puglia. We are all good at saying let’s decarbonize. The country must be told the truth and Forza Italia is for the development of nuclear power”.