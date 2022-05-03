On Radio Formula, today 28 years: May 3, 1994, May 3, 2022. And we continue. Florestan.

When on Friday, President López Obrador spoke by phone with Joe Biden, he raised the attendance of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela at the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, in which I agree, although he rejects the satraps who they rule them.

That same day, on Radio Formula, the director for North America of the SRE, Roberto Velasco, assured: Cuba has participated in all the summits of the Americas. When I pointed out that since the first, in December 1994 in Miami, she had been excluded, she countered: I don’t have the story of all of them, but I can tell you that in the last ones, including the last one, she participated, and accepted, the important thing, that that had been the subject of the conversation, moments before, between the presidents.

I can say, because as a reporter I have participated in several since the first one 28 years ago in Miami, that Cuba has always been the great absentee and therefore the great present. He was not in 1998 in Santiago de Chile, nor in 2001 in Quebec, nor in 2004 in Monterrey, nor in 2005 in Mar de Plata, nor in 2009, in Port of Spain, nor in 2012, in Cartagena.

He participated for the first time, due to a decision by Barack Obama, in the 2015 one in Panama, attended by Raúl Castro, and in the 2018 one in Lima, to which he sent his foreign minister

But, I return to the background: yesterday, the president confirmed what Velasco had told me on Friday: that he had asked Biden to convene Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and that he had replied that he was going to think about it. But he didn’t think much of it. Yesterday, a few hours later, the Undersecretary of State, Brian Nichols, announced that these three governments were out of the Los Angeles summit, a presence in which López Obrador, with his reasons and affiliations, insisted and that Biden denied him.

Let’s see what he answers today and see what on Sunday in Havana, which will be the important thing.

1. TOUR.- As president, López Obrador has only visited the United States and is traveling this week to Central America, his main destination being Havana. It will be the first time that a Mexican president makes an international tour accompanied only by the Secretaries of Defense and the Navy. Why and what do you wear them for? He hasn’t said it. But it is a very strong message that paints its presence and weight

2. FRIENDS?- On Sunday in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, the president led Labor Day, and when he introduced Adán Augusto López Hernández, boos were heard. And I ask the Secretary of the Interior and well-known presidential candidate, who do you think hired and dedicated those choirs? Y

3. HUGS.- That Sunday was the most violent day of the year and the sixth worst of the six-year term with 112 guilty homicides, one every thirteen minutes, which brought the total so far of the 4-T government to 119,132 murders. More hugs? More murders.

See you tomorrow, but in private.