Blue Cross and Tigers They are being measured this Saturday in the Sports City Stadium for Matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXbut prior to the commitment, there was an act that strongly affected the followers of the local team and it was precisely the lack of professionalism of the royals in the protocol.
Once completed the Mexican national anthemNormally the teams greet each other and then start the match, however, on this occasion, after finishing the protocol, the footballers from the U of Nuevo León went directly to hand their jackets to the props and later, take the classic photo of the starting eleven without first shaking hands with the celestial elements, who remained waiting for a moment for the visitors to approach.
This did not go unnoticed by the fans of the building, as they immediately booed the Uruguayan's pupils. Robert Dante Siboldiin addition to dedicating a well-known cheer to them, without knowing the reason why they refused to greet their adversaries, although it is known that there have been frictions between both institutions.
The most memorable friction occurred in the GNP Cup for Mexico 2020where Machine eliminated the cats in the semifinals after the penalty shootout, which unleashed an outbreak of anger where the royal captain, the Argentine Guido Pizarrochallenged his current helmsman with blows, while Javier Aquino He ranted against the institution where he was born by reminding them of their lack of titles.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Tigres #forgets #greet #Cruz #Azul #busted #fans
Leave a Reply