Let's take the video of what happened in the GNP Cup.

Guido Pizarro challenging Siboldi and Javier Aquino with blows saying “they haven't won anything in 30 years”

Cruz Azul VS Tigres in Liguilla. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/eHcAbhCfrT

— Ramón Cáceres (@reymonero) November 23, 2020