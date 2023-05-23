The hearing before the Federal Court will be on salary maneuvers, partnerships with other clubs and relations with agents. By then it will still be possible to seek an agreement for a plea deal with the Federal Attorney

The news arrived at the same time as the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal and was somewhat lost amidst the reactions to the 10 penalty points decided in the second instance by the sports justice against Juventus. But it was “only” the first line that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office opened on the documents arrived from the Prisma investigation of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office. The second strand, the one that focuses on the Juventus club’s salary maneuvers with its players in the Covid period, on partnerships with other clubs and on relations with the prosecutors, which experienced the notification of the referrals three days ago, now also knows the date of celebration of the sports trial: the hearing at the Federal Court is set for 15 June. Eleven days after the last day of Serie A. See also River's formation to face Newell's

The next steps — In fact, Juventus’ accounts with sporting justice do not end with the -10 decided today by the Federal Court of Appeal, but only after this second trend will it be possible to definitively draw a line on the overall sanctions against the black and whites (and therefore also on the ranking for the purposes of European qualification, without considering further possible UEFA measures). A first attempt at a plea deal having failed, on Juventus’ request for only a fine, it is possible that the -10 verdict will create the conditions for the club and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to return to talks about an agreement, as remains possible before the start of the hearing on June 15th. With the serious risk, if we go to trial, that the times will extend beyond the end of the season on June 30 in the likely case of any new appeals to the Federal Court of Appeal and again to the Guarantee College. See also Aldo Serena: "Juve, here's how Vlahovic can be better exploited"

The disputes — For the second line, the Juventus club, by way of direct and objective responsibility, is contested for the violation of article 6, while article 4.1, the one on sporting loyalty, is contested against Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti, Stefano Braghin and Cesare Gabasio. The charges are those already highlighted in the closing investigations: salary maneuvers illegally smeared on the budgets, irregular relationships with some players’ agents in particular on the hiring of underage players, suspicious partnerships with some clubs.

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 22:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#trend #trial #date #set #June #15th #championship